Tori Spelling’s Daughter Has Panic Attacks From Bullying | Entertainment





Tori Spelling’s teenage daughter was so bullied that she suffered from panic attacks. The ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ star praised 13-year-old Stella – whom she has with husband Dean McDermott – for her strength and courage in overcoming the physical ailments she has suffered as a result of the insults she has suffered. received from a boy at school. On her Instagram account, the 48-year-old actress uploaded a photo of Stella’s modeling for Petite ‘n’ Pretty and captioned it: “How Stella found her rhythm thanks to @petitenpretty “Her first modeling shoot as a teenager. Stella is an amazing human being. Heart of gold and always leads with kindness. She is innovative and creative and full of fire. That’s why, as a mom, she it was so painful to see a young woman’s fire go gray with intimidation. “His bullying started in 5th grade in Encino. Unfortunately, the boy who bullied him and other girls and boys didn’t stop. His parents were on the board. They gave a lot of dollars. at school kids I know I’ve talked about bullying before. “But, worse than that, it was the bullying she faced from her own manager. With the bullying from Stellas came health issues. She developed headaches, aches and pains. upset stomach, panic attacks and increased asthma Emotions can be quite powerful and manifest as physical ailments. “She missed a lot of school because of it. But what was left was her motivation and passion for baking, cooking and crafts. (Sic)” Stella’s love for baking and cooking secured her a place on MasterChef last year, but her school principal reportedly told her that she would only sign the consent form if Tori transferred her to another school. afterwards. She explained, “She wants to open her own bakery someday. Stella had a lemonade stand and a slime business since she was 8 to save $ for it. She had her dream of being on @gordongram Master. Chief. Except that principal said NO (SHE had to sign to let him). Why? Because your kids are missing too much school. After all that Stella had been through with the boy that principal refused to kick out, she wouldn’t let Stella fulfill a day of her passion? So sad. I begged the principal. She finally said I won’t sign if your family leaves this school next year. Wtf? My 4 kids had all been here since Kindergarten. Stella had graduated next year! I agreed in tears so that Stella could do Master Chef. Well, Stella WON !! I had never seen her confidence like I did this that day! [fire] was back. This is the lesson we should be teaching! To encourage our children to find their individual passions and to thrive! Unfortunately, the principal followed. Stella would never graduate with her class. I would have liked to have had the strength to challenge them! I took note of the 90210 Stella McDermott graduates !. But I did not do it. Power and $ earned. But thanks to @petitenpretty Stella had her powerful and fulfilling school moment! Her confidence is flowing now! Your fire is back @ stella_mcdermott08 You are a fierce woman. So proud of U Buggy! (sic) “

