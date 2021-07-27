American Masters profiles Buddy Guy | Culture & Leisure





If you’re into American music, history, and culture, don’t miss Buddy Guy’s Profile: The Blues Chase the Blues Away (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings). The main delight is the fact that his subject, now nearly 85, is alive and well and an interviewers dream, a legend with a vivid memory and a poetic way of speaking. Born to poor sharecroppers in rammed earth in segregated Louisiana in 1936, Guy initially seemed destined to follow them into the cotton fields. It wasn’t until the family could afford the electricity and he heard John Lee Hooker’s 1948 song Boogie Chillen that Guy knew what he wanted to do. He quickly began to practice, imitate and adapt guitar licks. Significantly younger than his heroes and mentors such as Muddy Waters, Hooker, and incendiary performer Guitar Slim, Guy moved to Chicago with no idea of ​​his abilities. He was hoping to get a day job and listen to his favorites at the many Chicago blues clubs. Unable to find work and on the verge of starvation, he began planning a return to Louisiana when chance caused him to play in front of friends from Muddy Waters, who was quickly summoned to hear the kid. Waters bought him a sandwich and told him never to think about going back South. The guys’ trajectory has crossed some of the great moments in modern blues and rock music. His ability to accompany blues masters such as Howlin Wolf placed him in the orbit of the Chess brothers, whose label immortalized the sound of the Chicago blues. Guy also observed the darker side of chess business practices, which included royalty theft. Chess had meager sales among white American record buyers, but found a loyal following among British guitarists Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, and members of the Rolling Stones, among others. Until the 1960s, Buddy Guy drove a truck to make ends meet, but when he played back-up guitar on a UK tour, he was treated like visiting royalty. He was still making around $ 2 an hour in 1970, when he was invited to the now legendary Festival Express, a Canadian rail version of a Woodstock on wheels that featured Janis Joplin and the Grateful Dead performing in major cities. north of the border. Guy’s career and influence exploded after he left the Chess label and went wild with a wilder sound of his own. Guitarists Eric Clapton, Carlos Santana and John Mayer are heard from here, describing their encounters with the Pyrotechnic Guys in ravishing terms. Santana specifically describes it as a religious experience. In an interesting twist, the film fills the visual voids of Guys’ undocumented youth with paintings and drawings from his experiences in the rural south, executed in the proletarian style of the 1930s, paired with the WPA murals found in the schools and post offices. Guy is a gentle storyteller in this film, describing his first contacts with music in the most bucolic terms. Working in the fields from a young age, he simply closed his eyes and listened to the trees and let the song of the birds enter his imagination. THIS EVENING OTHER HIGHLIGHTS Highlights of the women’s gymnastics and swimming events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (7 p.m., NBC). In Their Own Words (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check out local listings) features rock pioneer Chuck Berry. WORSHIP CHOICE A super-square FBI agent (Rick Moranis) must guard a mafia witness (Steve Martin) in the 1990 comedy My Blue Heaven (8:45 p.m., Cinemax). This movie and Goodfellas are both based on the real-life gangster Henry Hill, who testified against his colleagues. Released a few months apart, Goodfellas was based on Nicholas Pileggi’s book Wiseguy. Blue was written by Nora Ephron, wife Pileggis. LATE AT NIGHT Hugh Jackman and Lorde go through The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (10:35 p.m., CBS, r) … The Tonight Show and Late Night With Seth Meyers are preempted by Olympic coverage.

