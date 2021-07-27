Matt Damon knows the Great Wall was horrible – The Hollywood Reporter





Matt Damon is still criticized by his daughter for his 2016 film, The great wall. A recent guest at Marc Maron WTF Podcast, the Oscar-winning actor has spoken a bit about his private life, admitting that his 15-year-old likes to piss him off about his few career missteps. “She just likes to give me shit,” said Damon, who stars in the upcoming drama. Still water. “She’s very hard on me. She doesn’t go to see my films on purpose, the ones she thinks are good. She crushes me on those that don’t work. One of those movies was the 2016 flop The great wall, which Damon confessed that he knew he was doomed when he learned that famous Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou was bowing to pressure from Hollywood backers, sacrificing his vision. “I was like, that’s exactly how disasters happen,” the actor told Maron. “It doesn’t stick. It doesn’t work like a movie. Damon was also assaulted in the press for what was seen as cultural appropriation and for making the film, which appeared to have been made purely for overseas dollars. Damon said it didn’t and he didn’t see it as cultural appropriation. “I saw the movie as the exact same plot as Laurence of Arabia, Dance with the wolves [and] Avatar,” he said. “He is an outsider who enters a new culture, finds value in the culture, brings skills from the outside that helps them in their fight against anything and they are all changed forever.” Still, the film was a dud. “And my daughter knows it,” he said. “Every time she talks about the movie, she calls it ‘The Wall.’ And I’m like, come on, it’s called the Awesome Wall. And she says to me, ‘Daddy, there’s nothing great about this movie.’ He’s one of the funniest people I know. Damon told Maron that there is nothing worse than being in a production with the realization that the end product will not be a success. “I have come to consider that the definition of a professional actor; knowing you’re in a turkey and you’re like, ‘OK, I got four months left. It’s the seat of dawn on Hamburger hill. I will definitely die here, but I do, ”he said. “It’s as crappy as you can creatively feel it, I think. I hope I never have that feeling again.

