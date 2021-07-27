Apple says Ted Lasso season 2 is its biggest ever premiere, no context





Ted lasso

Apple

It might not surprise you that the hottest show on Apple TV Plus has managed to secure a spot as the most important first season of services in its short history. This is the news that Apple is sharing today (via Variety). Among the bragging rights: It had the largest audiences on the day it launched, Friday, July 23, of any Apple show or movie.

It had the largest audiences over its entire launch weekend, July 23-25, of any Apple show or movie.

It has increased viewership 6 times compared to Season 1.

It increased its number of new viewers by 50%.

This increased viewership and engagement for the show’s first season, while also spurring more comedies on the service. The problem is, we are comparing apples with nothing. Apples for nothing. There is no context for what this actually means, given how utterly reluctant streaming services are to share anything about the real numbers attached to even their hit shows. Ted lasso

Apple

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Netflix started this trend, but as the most important service even they will sometimes report the actual number of viewers if something lands particularly high. But Apple, even for its biggest premiere ever, refuses to give this any context. We do not know: How many real people watched the Ted Lasso Season 2 premiere.

How many people have watched past episodes of Ted Lasso like the Season 1 premiere or finale.

How many people watched the previous record holder for the most watched series or show, which appears to be the season 1 premiere of Ted Lasso.

Which counts as a view, because companies have all kinds of different metrics of how long you need to watch something for it to count.

How many people even subscribe to Apple TV Plus in the first place. Perhaps there is a reason for all of this, which is that Apple TV Plus still lags far behind its competitors in terms of subscriber base and overall audience. Variety reports, for example, that the season 1 premiere of Ted Lassos, said to be the most-watched premiere before Season 2 here, was ranked 89th on a list of streaming series across the services measured from November 2019 to July 2021. So what might be a success for Apple may seem tiny compared to a rival like Netflix, which is a comparison they don’t want people to make. Hence the absence of figures or context. Will this change over time? Maybe Apple TV Plus is growing and hitting some milestones it really wants to talk about. But until then, we can only compare his shows to his other shows in a pre-approved way, and we have to do that without any real numbers being discussed. Follow me on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook and Instagram. Subscribe to my free weekly content summary newsletter, God rolls. Pick up my sci-fi novels on Herokiller Series, and The Terrestrials trilogy, which is also on audio book.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2021/07/27/apple-says-ted-lasso-season-2-is-its-biggest-premiere-ever-without-context/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos