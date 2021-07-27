Kanye West living at Atlanta Stadium to work on new album ‘Donda’ – The Hollywood Reporter





Kanye West lived in an Atlanta stadium while working on his new album. A representative for the artist said Monday that West plans to stay inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium while working to finish Donda, his 10th studio album. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because she was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. West hosted a massive listening session at the stadium on Thursday and was seen on social media attending a football game this weekend. Donda, which was slated for release on July 23, is now due on August 6. The Grammy-winner’s album was named after his mother, Donda West, who died aged 58 from complications from plastic surgery in 2007. West unveiled Donda in front of a full house after announcing two days before that the first public listening of his highly anticipated album would take place. He barely said a word when presenting his new music at the event, which brought out several big names including Rick Ross, Khloé Kardashian and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian West, who showed up in a red jumpsuit with their children. West’s new project follows on from his 2019 gospel-themed album Jesus is king, which won the Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Album. Last year, West announced on Twitter – complete with a colorful cover art and tracklist – that he would be releasing his latest album. At the time, his tweets indicated that his project would be released on the same day as his rival Taylor Swift’s project. Folklore, but her album was postponed.

