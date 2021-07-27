The actors will make their regional cinema debut in mainstream Bollywood audiences in 2021!

Regional cinema across India is known to produce some of the best films and some of the best talent in Indian cinema over the decades. The tendency for actors to crossbreed into other languages ​​has grown in recent years, including Hindi film actors making films in the regional language and vice versa. Over the past few months and months to come, a plethora of talent from cinemas of all languages ​​have recently made or will debut in Hindi films and shows.

Shalini Pandey:

Shalini Pandey, after impressing with her innocence and amazing performance in Arjun Reddy with Vijay Deverakonda, is now set to make her Bollywood debut with electrifying actor Ranveer Singh in the upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar which is produced by YRF’s Maneesh Sharma Production and it is directed by Divyang Thakkar.

Wamiqa Gabbi:

Wamiqa Gabbi after garnering appreciation and love in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Punjabi films has taken Bollywood by storm with his debut OTT Grahan series. Wamiqa is praised for her brilliant performance without losing the serenity and innocence of her character in the series. According to industry sources, Wamiqa is expected to play young Sivagami in the magnum opus and the third installment of Rajamouli Baahubali: Before the Beginning. It has also been reported that she replaced Mrunal Thakur to play the lead role. Her next will be a series, Mai, starring Sakshi Tanwar on Netflix.

Rashmika Mandanna:

Another actress from the south is set to take Bollywood by storm with several projects in the works. Rashmika has been part of several hit Telugu and Kannada films alongside some of the region’s top actors and is now partnered with Siddharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu produced by RSVP and directed by Shantanu Bagchi. The buzz is also there in the industry, she will be part of the Good-Bye megastar with Amitabh Bachchan produced by Balaji Telefilms and directed by Vikas Bahl.

Subhash of Pranitha:

Pranitha has mainly appeared in Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil language films and is now set to make her Bollywood debut soon with two leading films. She will be seen sharing screen space with a stellar cast including Ajay Devgan, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk among many others in the war movie Bhuj: The Pride of India set to be released soon on Disney + Hotstar. The southern actress will simultaneously be seen in another romantic comedy film Hungama 2 starring Meezan Jaffrey, Shilpa Shetty and Paresh Rawal in key roles led by Priyadarshan marking her return to the Hindi film industry.

Vijay Devarakonda:

Original Kabir Singh aka Arjun Reddy aka Vijay Devarakonda after primarily working in Telugu cinema as an actor and producer is now set to make his Bollywood debut in the romantic sports action film Liger opposite Ananya Pandey. The young idol will be seen playing like a boxer he has worked hard for to have an athletic body. Coincidentally, this also marks Ananya’s debut in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema. The film is produced by Karan Johar.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas:

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas After achieving huge success in Telugu films, the son of producer Bellamkonda Suresh is now eagerly awaiting his big ticket to Bollywood with the remake of the 2005 film by SS Rajamouli Chhatrapati. The Hindi version will be directed by filmmaker VV Vinayak and produced by Pen Studios of Jayantilal Gada. The Telugu version starred Prabhas as Chhatrapati.

Vijay Sethupathi:

One of the best current actors in the southern film industry including Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, actor, producer, lyricist, dialogue writer Vijay Sethupathi is set to mark his Bollywood debut with the film Mumbaikar at alongside Vikrant Massey, Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, Sachin Khedekar and Tanya Maniktala among others. Referred to by fans and media alike as “Makkal Selvan” meaning “People’s Treasure”, it will be a treat to watch the superstar deliver Hindi dialogue in her unique style. The movie Mumbaikar is the remake of 2017’s Maanagaram Lokesh Kanagaraj and is directed by Riya Shibu and directed by Santosh Sivan.

Samantha Akkineni:

She is one of the best actors in the south. Samantha Akkineni has made a very impressive debut this year with the Family Man 2 series alongside Manoj Bajpayee on Amazon Prime Video. She has been praised both by critics and the public for playing the role of an antagonist. Samantha, who has already established her career in the Telugu and Tamil film industries, is looking for a good screenplay to make her film debut in Hindi.

Jiiva:

Amar Choudary is popularly known as Jiiva is an actor and producer in several successful Tamil cinema films. After establishing himself as one of the successful actors of the south, Jiiva is set to make his Bollywood debut with the highly anticipated magnum opus 83 film. Jiiva will play the character of real cricket hero Kris Srikkanth on screen. 83 is a biographical sports film based on the actual sporting event when India won the Cricket World Cup in 1983 under the direction of legendary Kapil Dev. The film is directed by Kabir Khan, produced by Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala. Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev.