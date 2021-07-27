Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur is certainly in the fashion limelight outside of her acting. Recently the Toofan the actress posted pictures of a ravishing beauty on her Instagram.

In these photos, she was wearing painted white roses on a charcoal black pure silk organza saree accented with hand-embroidered Gota from the Picchika clothing line. This saree is worth Rs. She replaced the traditional blouse with a black strapless corset from global brand Dewar.

She paired it with Ghungroo earrings from the Olio store worth Rs. 8,050. She wore minimal makeup highlighting her peach-colored shine. She completed the look with black Victoria sandals from the Oceedee store valued at Rs. 5,999.

On the work side, we will see Mrunal Thakur in the Jersey film alongside Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapoor.

