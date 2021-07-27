Sexual abuse of actor Cuba Gooding Jr., date of forced touching trial in October in New York





NEW YORK – Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. will be tried in New York for forced touching and sexual abuse from October 18, a judge announced on Tuesday. The charges stem from an alleged 2013 meeting with a woman at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge at the Moxy Times Square hotel. The trial, publicly filed in Manhattan Federal Court, alleged Oscar winner “Jerry Maguire” attacked the woman, identified in court documents as “Jane Doe” to protect her privacy after meeting him at a VIP lounge in Greenwich Village.

Lawyer Mark Heller, who represents the 52-year-old actor, said “the alleged event never happened.” “And my client is completely innocent of these false allegations and we are confident that they will be dismissed,” he said. “He’s probably just someone looking for a little bit of fame to take advantage of the publicity and notoriety of the Cuba Gooding Jr. case,” he added. Gooding is already facing criminal charges of sexual abuse and forcible touching related to allegations women have already made against him. He has pleaded not guilty to these charges. Heller called the state court’s allegations “incredulous” and called the accusation a waste of taxpayer money. The federal lawsuit said the woman agreed to accompany Gooding to a nearby SoHo hotel, where they were to be joined at the hotel’s downstairs bar and restaurant by Gooding’s friends and a friend of the woman who was with her when she met Gooding at the VIP Square. But when they got to the hotel, Gooding convinced her to go up to a room with him, saying he wanted to change clothes quickly, according to the lawsuit. Instead, he put on music and attacked her, stripping her clothes and holding her arms to corner her as he sexually assaulted and raped her twice, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit said the woman told Gooding during the attacks “‘no’ on several occasions but he will not stop.” According to court documents, the August 2013 attack left the woman with “emotional pain, suffering and loss of enjoyment of life.” The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages. Gooding appeared in Manhattan State Court in August 2020, where he pleaded not guilty to six counts of forcible touching and sexual abuse. If found guilty, he could face up to a year behind bars. State prosecutors say more than two dozen women have filed complaints against Gooding since allegations were made against him. The Associated Press contributed to this report.. Video in media player from previous report from August 2020.



