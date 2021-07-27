Wilmer Valderrama launches ‘Essential Voices’ podcast – The Hollywood Reporter

During the first months of the pandemic, Wilmer Valderrama noticed a growing display of abuse and negativity towards essential workers. The actor recalls having a “sobering” conversation with a worker at a local grocery store about escalating customer assault as stocks began to run out.

“She saw a very different character trait, a very different energy than their regular customers in the neighborhood,” says Valderrama. Hollywood journalist. “When they told customers that they were out [of supplies], they were getting worse or throwing things away and expressing their frustrations on these grocery store employees.

Now, a year and a half after the start of the pandemic, the 41-year-old NCIS actor and activist to amplify the stories of frontline workers through his new podcast Essential Voices with Wilmer Valderrama on iHeart Radio. The series, which is part of iHeartMedia’s My Cultura and produced by WV Entertainment and Clamor, will launch on July 27 with new episodes every Tuesday.

Joined by co-host MR Raquel, Valderrama will share intimate conversations with people on the front lines of food service, transportation, child care and other systems where the voice of workers is often overlooked. The show will be split into two parts – first the conversation with an essential worker, then a panel discussion with guests who are a mix of activists and politically active celebrities, such as Amy Turk, Jon & Vinny, Nithya Raman. , Yvonne Mariajimenez, Adrianna Alejandre and Dr Nadine Burke Harris.

Talk with Hollywood journalist Ahead of the podcast’s launch, Valderrama explains how his latest project can uplift a group of workers whose vital roles existed long before the pandemic and how their stories can trigger social and political change.

Last spring, you launched an Instagram Live series called 6 feet away and connected with frontline workers. 16 months after the start of this pandemic, why do you want to continue these conversations with a series of podcasts?

I don’t think we understand the level of stress our core workers are under. I just thought it was such an urgent conversation to have because these essential workers kept us afloat and kept us safe at home… You hear on the news “Thank you essential workers.” But no one has really heard what they really feel about what they’ve been called to do, something they’ve never asked for, never trained for. And they have been essential to us for so long. People have only just realized how vital and critical some of these services are. We are beyond thanks for your service. It has been a year and a half of trauma essential workers have gone through. In my very dark conversations that I had on the show, it was very evident that it had taken its toll and they still hadn’t come out of it.

As an activist yourself, how did your past work – as your nonprofit Harness (co-founded with America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams) or your political engagement on immigrant rights issues – have he helped with the preparation and the work that went into this series?

I have done a lot of work over the past 17 years in the immigrant community, the farming community, the aboriginal community, the undocumented community. I was exposed to their raw stories. I have been exposed to the hearts of essential workers throughout the pandemic that I felt my job was not to give my opinion, my job was to amplify. This is ultimately what I felt this show was about. It’s not about me and, and I never wanted it to ever be about this. I had a very important conversation with iHeart Radio about what’s important as they launch their new initiatives and everyone wants to expand Latinx voices. But I also thought it went beyond our community. There are several communities that are involved. I felt that this was a way for our Latinx community to connect all the other communities because they all relate to one thing, which is to say that we basically took jobs that are often supposed to be done by magic. There are so many people from this community that I am proud to be around. My dad is an Uber driver… I have a lot of friends and family who are essential workers. I have seen their pain, seen the misunderstanding, seen a very fractured infrastructure that is supposed to monitor their ability to express their discomfort. Some of these jobs have no HR, no real hours or unions.

How will the series highlight the changes needed and the help frontline workers need?

Beyond being thankful, we didn’t have a conversation on how to pay back and repay. The idea of ​​the show was to say okay, you’ve met them before. You have never heard of them. What we’re trying to do is have conversations that are disarming but also help to understand the person behind the work, and what it was like before and now during the pandemic. We then steer the conversation to thought leaders and industry leaders who understand the gaps in different areas to have a very comprehensive conversation on “What now?” “

I started to think about how we can offer community-based solutions and how can we as a community become the leaders to hopefully form a kind of solution that cannot be ignored at the moment. local or national level. I’ll be honest with you. We had a lot of tears on this podcast. I have heard many stories that made me more passionate than ever about lobbying for proposals, lobbying for legislation. The show woke up a very different human. I am not an artist on this podcast. I am a neighbor, a member of the community who asks questions that I have never asked before. I hope that through these conversations people will understand and want to call their congressman or want to donate to an organization to help them. Or at the very least, honestly, have someone say “I’ll tip $ 10 more.” There are so many different ways to make everyone feel respected, honored and considered.

What impact have these conversations had on you personally?

There have been some really eye-opening and life-changing conversations on this podcast where I heard from people who have done work that you often think, oh, well, they’re equipped to hold back that kind of trauma. They are passionate about being paramedics, they see it every day, so I guess they are oblivious to it. But this pandemic, and their inability to protect themselves during a time when they present themselves for others, whether it’s helping a woman give birth or having a car accident … There are stress levels around now about how to protect yourself- do they have COVID? How do they protect themselves from being exposed? Ultimately, a number of them died from COVID because they simply couldn’t protect themselves. Many have had multiple jobs, such as a paramedic who had to do three jobs in New York City. They save lives. How are they not taken care of? So these things really changed my heart and my life. I would talk to paramedics and ask them, “Do you have what you need? You say thank you for coming but we never ask them “How are you?” How are your benefits? How do you take care of yourself? “

Human questions that are absolutely important to ask, but few people think of asking.

That’s right. We ask them here. One of our first questions, when I speak to our core voices, is “What have you done for yourself today?” I want to hear from them, what is their morning routine. How do they mentally prepare to put on the uniform. I love to hear these things because you never know what’s going on before they point and what it takes or what other job they’re coming from before you point in that essential job.

What message do you hope this podcast delivers to those who listen to it?

The greatest feeling for me is that we all realize that we have more in common than we have differences. And at a time when we needed all these communities and even further, all these communities of color who came forward for us during the pandemic, to never forget their contribution… I know for a fact that my daughter will know that she was born during a pandemic and that there were amazing nurses and essential doctors who made sure that she was safe and that her mom was doing it in a safe and healthy way… It’s a way to continue historically to change, how we appreciate, how we care for each other. Plus, understanding that it’s important to really ask yourself, “How are you really doing?” “

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.