Mehwish Hayat thinks of rejecting Bollywood plans: “I had my own attitude”

Whiz Mehwish Hayat details his enthusiasm for working in cross-border films.

Chatting with Ek Din Geo Ke Sath in a new reunion, Mehwish opened up about how she rejected many Bollywood projects both story and character wise.

“I have received many proposals from Bollywood. Pakistani films were shut down completely some time ago, and like any other artist, I had the fantasy of working in films, but here and there the story did not strike me and every now and then the person.

Mehwish then explained her attitude to reward Pakistan and step by step how she was never intrigued to work in cinema across borders.

“I never imagined that if I had the opportunity to work in Bollywood films, I would because it is a Bollywood film. I had my own mentality. Truth be told, Bollywood never captivated me much and I think after the restoration of Pakistani film I have a lot of luck and recognition here so there is no compelling reason to go to Bollywood for looking for work, ”added Mehwish Hayat.