Dancer Methil Devika announces divorce from actor-MLA Mukesh, sends legal advice





Over the past few days, there have been rumors about the celebrity couple’s divorce, as well as allegations against Mukesh, including domestic violence.

Renowned dancer Methil Devika announced Tuesday, July 27, her divorce from her husband and actor-politician Mukesh. She told the media that she served Mukesh with the divorce notice. Over the past few days, there have been rumors about the celebrity couple’s divorce, as well as allegations against Mukesh, including domestic violence. However, Devika has denied the allegations against the Kollam MP. If my domestic problem was in Kerala, I would have mentioned it. The reason for the divorce is personal and I don’t want to dwell on it, she told reporters in Palakkad. Refuting allegations of domestic violence, Devika said she was not included in the list of complaints or as grounds for divorce. However, in a interview with Asianet, says the dancer, There are different forms of domestic violence. I wouldn’t be able to answer anything specific; this is my personal problem. Director of Research at Kerala Kalamandalam, the state’s first traditional arts institute, Devika said she was waiting for the recent Kerala Assembly elections to initiate divorce proceedings. Mukesh is currently the MP for Kollam, having won as the constituency’s CPI (M) s candidate. Although talks have taken place since then, I have served the legal opinion to make it formal and let it be known that I am serious about it, the ballet dancer told media. She told Asianet that she had lost faith in the relationship and that there were ideological differences and differences of opinion between the two. Devika stated that she and Mukesh were parting ways on mutually agreeable and friendly terms, and that she did not want to engage in a blame game. We are both mature and we will show that maturity there too. I did not divulge this news (about the divorce), it was accidentally leaked, she said, asking the media and the public to allow them to make the process peaceful. She also added that their decision to go their separate ways had no bearing on Mukesh’s public life. The couple got married on October 24, 2013. They were then working together in Kerala Lalitha Kala Akademi. Mukesh divorced his first wife, actress Saritha, in 2011. Saritha alleged domestic violence and abusive behavior by Mukesh for filing for divorce. Watch Methil Devika’s reaction:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenewsminute.com/article/dancer-methil-devika-announces-divorce-actor-mla-mukesh-sends-legal-notice-153010

