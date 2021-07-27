Voice actor Howard the Duck explains why Robin Williams quit the movie in a week





Howard the Duck voice actor Chip Zien opened up about why Robin Williams left the film within days. Talk to Hollywood journalist, Zien explained that the actor was frustrated with having to match his performance to the movement of Howard’s mouth (or beak). As no actor had been cast for Howard during filming, the puppeteers on set read his lines, meaning Bill evolved with their simpler delivery, from the famous wacky improv style of Williams. “What I was told is on the third day, Robin said, ‘I can’t do this. It’s crazy. I can’t get the pace of this. I am confined. I am handcuffed to match that of the duck that beats the bill, ”Zien recalls. Williams is the star of highly regarded classics like Mrs. Doubtfire, Jumanji and Good Will Hunting, one of his most famous roles being the voice of the Disney genius. Aladdin co-director and co-writer Ron Clements told Variety earlier this year, how Williams’ improvisational talent affected the film: “[Williams] started recording the script as it was written a few times, then took off in a multitude of directions. The original scene was to last about three minutes. With each take Robin was adding and embellishing, so by the 25th (and final) take the scene was about 20 minutes long! “It’s easy to see why Williams may have felt a bit limited having to follow along. Howard’s move bill, then. Of course, Williams walking away meant Zien could take the role instead. “So on Memorial Day 1985 I got a call from my agent who said, ‘You have to go straight to the airport! Robin Williams just resigned and you are now Howard the Duck. You have to go. go tonight. There’s a ticket waiting for you at the box office. I was incredibly excited, “he told THR. Howard the Duck was released in 86 and produced by George Lucas. Although the film was much maligned at the time, poorly commented on and failed at the box office, it has now become a cult classic and Howard himself has enjoyed a renaissance by joining the MCU (voiced by Seth Green) and appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and even the highest grossing movie of all time, Avengers: Endgame. He’s also set to feature in the upcoming What If? Animated series, and Green says the duck will meet Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa. While you wait for the next MCU chapter to land on August 11, check out our Marvel Phase 4 guide to see what’s next.

