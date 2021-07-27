The Last of Us TV show actor received a PS5 from Neil Druckmann to help with research

A The Last of Us TV Show The actor received a PS5 to replay the games and help him further research the role.

Gabriel Luna, who will play Joels Tommy’s brother in the series, caught on Instagram share his excitement of receiving a PS5 from none other than The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann, with help from Sony of course.

The actor shared a photo of himself sitting next to the console smiling with the caption: “A huge THANK YOU to @Playstation and brain @druckmann for giving me the equipment to further my research. 1 and 2 in the mode where if you get hit you have to go back to the start

The mode Luna refers to in her post is Permadeath mode found on Grounded difficulty of The Last of Us 2 which puts players to the test by not giving them a second chance. This almost realistic mode sends players back to the start of the game no matter how deep in the game you are after a death. What if these The Last of Us 2 Permadeath fails are something to go through, can be extremely frustrating to experience.

Gabriel Luna, along with other cast members, appear to be taking on their new roles on the show in stride as they continue to share little tidbits about the making of The Last of Us TV show on their accounts. social media. We also got a first glimpse of what the show will look like recently when fans shared some Photos from the TV series The Last of Us who were taken as the cast and crew filmed in Canada.

There is no shortage of news on this show either, as it was also recently announced that Anna Torv will also join the series as the right-hand man of Joels Tess . Torv to join Gabriel Luna as The Mandalorian star Tommy Pedro Pascal as Joël , Bella Ramsey as Ellie , and more.

If you need more to convince that this series is in good hands, the original actor who played Tommy in the games – who will also play a different role in the TV series – Jeffrey Pierce recently said the scripts for the show are breathtaking and some of the best he’s ever seen in terms of detail.