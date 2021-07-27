Spain Stars of Tomorrow: Mireia Oriol (actress) | Characteristics





Mireia Oriol expected to see her profile skyrocket with her lead role in Netflix series Alma. Playing was not Oriol’s first job. She worked as a model then started a degree in audiovisual studies in Barcelona before joining a summer comedy internship with Giles Foreman in Paris in 2016. It was a revelation, she recalls. I decided to go to his theater center in London, where I stayed for two years. I didn’t quite finish the course because I was chosen for my first feature film, David Victoris The pact, and had to return to Spain to shoot. The cast of The pact included Belen Rueda and Oriol remembers the advice of seasoned actresses: you won’t always find roles that you fall in love with, but you will always find something in them to enjoy your job, get up and go to work and give your best -same. Oriol also appeared alongside Macarena Garcia in Pedro Collantes. The art of returning, which premiered in the Biennale College Cinema section at Venice 2020. Castings can be difficult, admits Oriol. During the first test of the Netflix series Alma, she had to sing. She took the lead. Created by Sergio G. Sanchez. JA Bayonas screenwriter The orphanage and The impossible and writer-director of Bone marrow, the supernatural thriller revolves around a girl who survives a bus crash in which most of her friends die, and is haunted by amnesia and traumatic nightmares. Filming took place in the second half of 2020 and early 2021. It was a tough shoot, there were some action scenes where I realized I had to build my stamina. I train to make sure, as well as yoga and meditation. She is impressed with Kate Winslet’s work, including Easttown mare and would love to work with directors Greta Gerwig and Sofia Coppola. Having lived and studied in London, she is fluent in English and has also studied French with an eye on international projects. Accepting the feeling of vulnerability in front of the camera is something I learned because as a model you tend to work more behind a mask. As an actress, you work in the opposite direction, she says. It’s about connecting and seeing what you can bring to each game, each story. Contact: Carlos Ramos, Cram Talent

