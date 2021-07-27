How the career of the actor of “Space Jam” is linked to his Filipino family, to his upbringing

Between the field interviews and the wave of reactions to the highly anticipated “Space Jam: A New Legacy”, voice actor Eric Bauza takes it all into account.

“Does it even happen?” An incredulous Bauza asked over the phone.

Bauza, the voice behind some of the film’s greatest animated characters, grew up as a Looney Tunes character, mimicking vocals and obsessed with all of the Bugs Bunny and Michael Jordan collaborations of the 1990s.

While it might seem like Bauza’s trip to Tune Town was doomed to failure, you could say it’s in his blood. Bauza, 41, who plays iconic characters like Porky Pig, Daffy Duck and Marvin the Martian in the new “Space Jam,” which released this month, said classic cartoons were part of his father’s bond. and his Filipino immigrant grandfather.

“I hope to make him proud with all of this work,” Bauza said of his grandfather, whom he never had the chance to meet. Bauza said he learned through conversations with his father that back in the Philippines, the couple often went to the movies together.

Back then, Looney Tunes had just become popular, and cartoon shorts often predated Warner Bros. feature films. on the big screen, said Bauza. His father would choose to see westerns or action movies, which were popular in the Philippines at that time due to the strong American influence and the history of colonization.

The cartoon franchise was featured in “low-throw” shorts, often playing when many members of the audience were “probably online or having a soda,” and missed them altogether, Bauza said. However, for his father, the animations, while brief, were remarkably resonant. It didn’t matter that the cartoons were in English, which was not his father’s mother tongue.

Physical comedy in short films was a big hit in his family, and where his love of animation can be traced. It’s also a testament to the unifying power of the kooky franchise.

“Looney Tunes transcends all languages ​​and cultures. There are cartoons that don’t even have English parts. There are Looney Tunes cartoons that are pantomimes,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what part of the planet you’re from. You get the comedy.”

Bauza, who is now part of the iconic legacy of the cartoon, said he is still getting used to its success.

Last year, he became the voice of Bugs Bunny in “Looney Tunes Cartoons,” making him the first person of color to take on the role. He was soon inundated with encouragement and adoration from the Asian American community. Around the same time, Bauza, who had originally been hired to exchange lines with LeBron James and have a temporary chat with him, was surprised by the news that he had been cast for the independent sequel to “Space Jam,” a film that defined not only his own childhood but also the childhood of so many other children of the 1990s.

People of Asian descent are still scarce in his industry, so Bauza became considered a pioneer of sorts. He has become the voice of some of America’s most iconic cartoon characters, and he said his career trajectory could not have happened without his immigrant family.

His parents, who rooted in Canada, were the first inspirations in his voiceover career. As a child, he imitated their accents. Bauza said having the right accent and doing it with respect, unlike the derogatory ways people often make fun of different accents, requires him to develop a level of precision.

“In the Philippines, my parents speak in their native language, which is Tagalog, but there is also Ilocano, which is another type of Filipino dialect or language. There are few specific differences,” said Bauza. “There are so many different subcultures within each culture, and I think so many people hide it just because they’re just too lazy to pick up a book and learn more about it.”

His attention to nuance and detail has taken him a long way, but Bauza said developing his skills also involved obsessive practice. It’s about “watching the classics, knowing the personalities and studying the new material,” he said.

“I study these cartoons. I watch about an hour of Looney Tunes a day. It’s like going to the gym for me,” Bauza said with a laugh.

Obsession and persistence, he said, are necessary to survive in the industry. Although being a voice actor shielded him from some of the discrimination Asian Americans faced in Hollywood on camera, Bauza said he knew his estate was not free from racism or other systemic issues.

“There will always be misconceptions and people who fuel those misconceptions about a certain culture. It doesn’t even have to be related to Asian origin,” he said. “People try to reject other people because of stereotypes. It’s sad.… We just have to keep moving forward at the end of the day.”

Bauza said people from marginalized communities will often face rejection in entertainment. To survive, it’s essential to remember the excitement that comes with making your dreams come true, he said.

“Not all opportunities are for you. And you have to understand that,” he said. “But when it’s for you, you know it, and it’s the best feeling on Earth, and it’s what sets you up for the next job.”

Now, seeing how he has been received in Asian America, as an underdog champion and community spokesperson, he hopes his story of courage will be a source of motivation.

“It encourages people who share my face. Or even if you don’t have the same faces as me, the same origins or the same culture, even if you are just afraid to use your own voice, I hope you do. is very encouraging for you, ”said Bauza. “I hope that gives you some sort of confidence to use your own voice and be strong.”