“Jungle Cruise” Review: Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt Sail in Last Disney Movie Shot





Certainly, this kind of exercise doesn’t have to be shy to borrow from the best, and the ingredients in this bouncy gumbo range from “Romancing the Stone” to “The African Queen”, its most direct ancestor. .

Inevitably, the film also draws liberally from the ride itself, compiling a list of terrible puns that “captains” have been serving for decades, with even a first scream in the back of the water.

Fortunately, these one-liners come from star producer Dwayne Johnson as skipper Frank Wolff, who has a knack for juggling comedy and action that moviegoers associate with his formidable presence. He also finds a worthy mate in Emily Blunt, who is luckily the kind of self-sufficient young lady who can save herself in times of distress.

Set in 1916, the film opens with Dr. Lily Houghton of Blunt acquiring a precious artifact, determined to travel to the heart of the Amazon and find something called the Tears of the Moon, a magical tree that is said to be endowed with ” unprecedented healing powers. “

Accompanied by her brother, McGregor (Jack Whitehall), a rare gay character in Disney’s live-action universe, she reluctantly hires Frank to take them down the river, with a ruthless German aristocrat Prince Joachim (Jesse Plemons, sinking his teeth in the “Hogan’s Heroes” accent under a mustache Snidely Whiplash), in pursuit. As is practically required in this kind of exercise, Frank and Lily really start to dislike each other, insisting on labeling each other with the unwelcome nicknames “Skippy” and “Pants”, respectively. Over time, there are a lot of heartbreaking experiences to forge their bond, as well as a supernatural backstory that’s richer and more complex than what might have been expected for a movie with an inner gag on “Albert. Falls “. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (“The Shallows” and Johnson’s upcoming DC film “Black Adam”) from a screenplay credited to a trio of writers, the film is impeccably crafted, evoking the look of the past with numerous tributes while creating a pleasantly contemporary atmosphere. In terms of a more pragmatic pursuit of the treasure, “Jungle Cruise” follows the course charted by Disney with “Cruella” and “Black Widow,” simultaneously hitting theaters and Disney + for a fee. Usually suitable for a family audience, there is really nothing that requires taking a sail early, so the extent to which people feel pressured to pay early – in either location – will likely be a test of Johnson’s power more than that of a merry-go-round launched in the 1950s. Backward as the process may seem, building films around things like Disneyland rides has become standard operating procedure for studios, and Disney has not been shy about wading through those waters. That may not inspire “Jungle Cruise”, but it does put into context the ingenuity required to navigate these waters and come away with a more enjoyable trip than anyone could have reasonably expected. “Jungle Cruise” premieres July 30 in US theaters and for an additional fee on Disney +. It is classified PG-13.

