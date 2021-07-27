Organizers Provide Sneak Peek at UP State Fair | News, Sports, Jobs





ESCANABA – The UP State Fair is back in 2021. Organizers gave a preview of what the fair has to offer this year. “There is a lot of enthusiasm around this year’s fair, and with the cooperation of Mother Nature, attendance is expected to once again exceed all previous figures,” Fair officials said in a press release. The carnival rides will be provided by Skerbeck Entertainment Group. Livestock and art exhibits, an ancient village, the Whispering Pines mobile zoo and other attractions will also be featured. Free mid-term entertainment this year includes the Mystic Bubble Show, which combines music, beauty, and mystical bubbles. ZuZu African Acrobats are considered one of the best live acrobatic shows in the world. These Funny Little Characters, sponsored by Embers Credit Union, features a unique mix of costumed characters and puppets that put on a stage show featuring music, dancing, comedy and audience interaction. Returning this year, cheese sculptor Sarah Kaufmann as well as the Miracle of Life and Growing UP Foresters exhibitions. The shops of the Village des Moteurs à Vapeur et à Gaz will also be open. A new attraction in the DNR Pocket Park is the Smokey the Bear Hot Air Balloon. The grandstand shows, presented by the Island Resort and Casino, will begin Tuesday evening with native Escanaba singer and songwriter Helen DeBaker-Vorce. The ultimate ’80s hair band experience, Hairball, takes the stage on Wednesday. Then, Heart to Heartbreaker and Crazy Babies – Ozzie Rebourne on Tribute Thursday will rock the podium. Josh Turner, country and gospel singer, will perform on Friday. The musical entertainment in the gallery ends on Saturday with the Californian rock band Buckcherry. The Northeast Ohio Dukes Stunt Show will take place on Sunday afternoon, followed by UPIR Racing and fireworks, sponsored by Skerbeck Entertainment Group, will close the week of the fair. Honored Citizens Day, which includes the annual Veteran of the Year awards ceremony, luncheon with Governor Gretchen Whitmer sponsored by members of the Chamber of Commerce and the Native American celebration, is scheduled for Thursday. The Vintage Car Show and Junior Market Cattle Auction will take place on Saturday. The week will end with Scout activities in the big tent. New this year is the Meijer party on Sunday. Meijer’s sponsorship honors first responders, healthcare workers and grocery stores with a 10% discount on entry with a name badge issued by the company. Visit UPSStatefair.org, for updates, judges’ schedules and other information on the UP State Fair. The latest news today and more in your inbox

