HP acquires Teradici – The Hollywood Reporter





HP has announced an agreement to acquire Teradici Corp., a remote computer software developer whose use has increased in Hollywood since the start of the pandemic. The deal is expected to be concluded later this year; Financial terms were not disclosed. Teradici is the creator of the PCoIP remote display protocol, and its cloud access software, which uses this protocol for graphics-intensive remote work, won a Television Academy Engineering Emmy in 2020. HP’s technology includes its ZCentral Remote Boost software, which provides remote access to physical workstations. HP said in today’s announcement that Teradici brings additional capabilities “that focus on cloud PCs and virtual desktops. The combination of the two remote access solutions will allow HP to offer a broader remote computing platform that covers on-premises and cloud solutions from any device, including macOS, public clouds and iPad and Android tablets. “Teradici’s advanced technology has long been at the forefront of secure, high-performance virtual computing,” said Alex Cho, president of personal systems at HP, in a released statement. “Their world-class talents, cutting-edge intellectual property and strong integrations with all major public cloud providers will expand our addressable market and meet growing customer needs for more mobile, flexible and secure IT solutions. “ Teradici CEO David Smith added, “This agreement will significantly expand our global reach and generate new sources of innovation. “ According to the announcement, Teradici technology is currently deployed to approximately 15 million users worldwide in various industries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/digital/hp-acquires-teradici-remote-working-tech-1234988755/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos