City Plans Central Park Concert for the vaccinated: LL Cool J, Santana and more

LL Cool J, Elvis Costello, Andrea Bocelli, Carlos Santana and the New York Philharmonic will join Bruce Springsteen and other artists next month at the star-studded Central Park concert that the city plans to announce its return from the pandemic, announced. Mayor Bill de Blasio Tuesday.

The mayor said spectators should show proof of vaccination.

We want this to be a concert for the people, Mr. de Blasio said in a video press conference, announcing more headliners and the name of the event, We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert, which will be held on the Great Lawn. August 21. But I also want to be clear: it has to be a safe concert. It must be a concert that helps us keep moving forward in our recovery.

So if you want to go to this concert, you have to show proof of vaccination, he added.

The lineup includes artists and musical icons from a number of eras, genres and styles including The Killers, Earth, Wind & Fire, Wyclef Jean, Barry Manilow and previously announced artists including Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson and Patti Smith.

While 80 percent of tickets will be free, proof of vaccination will be required to attend. (Reasonable accommodation would be provided for those unable to get vaccinated due to a disability, the city said in a press release.) Masks will be optional, given the vaccination requirement and the fact that it takes place outdoors.