Entertainment
City Plans Central Park Concert for the vaccinated: LL Cool J, Santana and more
LL Cool J, Elvis Costello, Andrea Bocelli, Carlos Santana and the New York Philharmonic will join Bruce Springsteen and other artists next month at the star-studded Central Park concert that the city plans to announce its return from the pandemic, announced. Mayor Bill de Blasio Tuesday.
The mayor said spectators should show proof of vaccination.
We want this to be a concert for the people, Mr. de Blasio said in a video press conference, announcing more headliners and the name of the event, We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert, which will be held on the Great Lawn. August 21. But I also want to be clear: it has to be a safe concert. It must be a concert that helps us keep moving forward in our recovery.
So if you want to go to this concert, you have to show proof of vaccination, he added.
The lineup includes artists and musical icons from a number of eras, genres and styles including The Killers, Earth, Wind & Fire, Wyclef Jean, Barry Manilow and previously announced artists including Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson and Patti Smith.
While 80 percent of tickets will be free, proof of vaccination will be required to attend. (Reasonable accommodation would be provided for those unable to get vaccinated due to a disability, the city said in a press release.) Masks will be optional, given the vaccination requirement and the fact that it takes place outdoors.
The free tickets will be distributed to the public in lots at nyc.gov/HomecomingWeek from Monday at 10 a.m. Others will available for purchase On Monday.
The doors will open for the concert, which is produced in partnership with Live Nation, at 3 p.m. on August 21, and the show will begin at 5 p.m. CNN will also broadcast the event live worldwide, including on CNN en Espaol.
Venerable Brooklyn-born music producer Clive Davis has been working on the concert since May. He has lived most of his life in New York City, he told the press conference, but has never seen anything like the events of the past year and a half.
As a born, raised and genuine New Yorker, I know how resilient we are and how New York always comes back, Mr. Davis said. And yes, ladies and gentlemen, we are coming back. And I can’t think of, really, a more fitting way to celebrate that than an unforgettable concert in the most special place in the world: the Great Lawn in Central Park.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/27/arts/music/central-park-vaccinated-concert.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]