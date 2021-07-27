Entertainment
Jungle Cruise is a slow journey to nowhere
Who among us has not, at some point in our lives, found ourselves sitting on the picturesque and kitschy Jungle Cruise boardwalk at a Disney theme park and said to ourselves: This should be a movie? Well, ok; a lot of people haven’t had this thought, because Disney theme parks are an extremely expensive luxury and because the animatronic, animal-filled rail boat trip to an exotic fake wilderness doesn’t have much to do with it. scope. It’s just a little Disney ritual that you do before moving on to the bigger, more exciting, and newer things.
But, of course, Pirates of the Caribbean was largely the same until 18 years ago it became a movie franchise that would gross $ 4.5 billion. Disney is therefore attempting the same chemistry with Jungle Cruise, assuming the brand’s identity is strong enough to support a developed world of CGI swagger and mythology. The result is Jungle cruise (in theaters and on Disney + on July 30), which strives to make the magic of the big cinema an 8-minute journey.
For a little while, it almost works. The film borrows heavily from older adventure classics (The Raiders of the Lost Ark) and more recent (years 1999 The Mummy) to tinker with a sense of place and occasion around the simplest of frames. It’s 1916 and the Great War is raging, far from the cameras. Lilies (Emily blunt, too good for that) is a dashing explorer who aspires to travel to the Amazon to investigate the legend of a tree whose flower is said to be used to cure all known ailments. Lilys’ brother, MacGregor (Jack whitehall), must make the public speak for her, bound as she is by the strict gender codes of the time. She’s capable and adept at everything else, however, quick and agile with a punch, kick, and daring escape.
In Brazil, Lily and MacGregor employ the services of Frank, a beloved boat captain played with a familiar smirk by Dwayne johnson. The British hustle and bustle of Blunt and Whitehalls doesn’t blend naturally with Johnson’s half-ironic, very American bend, but they work hard to create a cohesive vibe together. They earn enough performers so that they can support Jungle cruise on the charm alone for the first act or so. Director Jaume Collet Serra seems to enjoy the chance to use his knack for the elegant schlock on something deliberately light and awkward; it creates a cheerful atmosphere on which the cast has gleefully fun.
Soon, however, the demands of the business come to ruin the party. Jungle cruise strenuously tries to recreate the delicate balance of Pirates, which juggled cloak and analog sword with supernatural flights of whimsy, contemporary sardonic humor with an old-fashioned cornball patter. Jungle cruise basically uses this exact mold, trading ghost pirates for undead conquistadors. But there is no Johnny Depp-a centerpiece to send everything turning into hobbyhorse art and without this rising energy, it is too easy to see the taut seams of the project. Pirates was an exciting surprise; Jungle cruise feels only grimly inevitable.
This latest film has the added burden of existing in 2021, when companies are more demanding to be responsible, and even thoughtful, when it comes to portrayal. The film offers a soft meta-commentary on the trope of white explorers among the natives which was the underline of the original journey, which turns out to be sufficient. And there’s the case of MacGregor, a fashion-obsessed booby who actually has a (short) scene he sort of comes out of, anything but the specific word, as gay. It’s at least more blunt than other recent Disney efforts to add a queer character to the mix. But only a few scenes later, MacGregor is the nerve (pun intended) to a few gay panic jokes that have Johnson vehemently asserting his straight status.
This is a rare vehicle for Johnson in which he takes on the role of a romantic leader, as Frank and Lilys train to flirt and fall in love. However, the film struggles to sell us their chemistry, and a wild (but predictable) twist doesn’t disrupt their fatal trajectory as it probably should. Maybe it’s just the shock of seeing something approaching sexual tension in a Disney movie these days, or maybe it’s something else, something more ineffable. But the romance seems awkwardly chased away, a reference to an older era of blockbuster movie production that strangely clings to Jungle cruises, and Johnsons, smooth musculature.
As the film winds its way through the Amazon, it quickly loses its vibrancy. Jesse plemmons tries to liven things up as the sinister prince vying to get the magic flower MacGuffin for Germany, but his gonzo accent and sideline readings aren’t enough to fight the films’ laborious programmatic momentum. There’s a great final showdown where mystical things happen and nothing makes a lot of sense, and then the movie is over, all of its noise and movement flies away like it never happened. Jungle cruise is a two hour film that has far less consequences than a journey that is only a small fraction of that length. The experience that the film more accurately simulates is the queue: all that tedious waiting in the heat for the fun to begin.
