Retail startup Rodo secures $ 18 million in funding as actor Kevin Hart takes stake





Rodo Inc., a start up retail technology which allows customers to buy or lease new vehicles online and have them delivered same day, raised $ 18 million in its last round of funding, with the backing of big names in retail automobile and a famous artist. New Jersey-based auto services provider Holman Enterprises and New York-based Evolution VC Partners, which describes itself as a culture technology investment firm, led the funding round. Holman Enterprises is the parent company of Holman Automotive, ranked # 27 on Automotive News” list of the top 150 US-based dealer groups Other participants in the fundraising round included existing investor IAC and actor and comedian Kevin Hart’s HartBeat Ventures. Also involved were Mack McLarty, a longtime dealer and vice president of RML Automotive, who is No. 31 on the Automotive News listing; his son, Franklin McLarty, CEO of McLarty Diversified Holdings; and Texas dealer Ken Schnitzer, former chairman of Park Place Automotive Group, a large luxury brand retailer acquired by Asbury Automotive Group Inc. in 2020. Amounts invested by individual parties were not disclosed. Rodo does not maintain its own fleets or vehicle inventory. Instead, it partners with more than 1,200 dealers in the United States – heavily focused on the New York and California markets – to offer vehicles. It promotes itself as an end-to-end solution to buy a car in minutes through its app or website. The new installment of money brings Rodo to $ 45 million in total funding. The $ 18 million will be split between scaling the company’s dealer network and acquiring customers, which will be about 70%. “For the remainder of the year, we plan to keep the dealer network at about the same size as it is today … and we will focus on improving relationships with these dealers and promoting de Rodo in those areas, ”said Rodo. founder and CEO Nathan Hecht said Automotive News. “This is our short term strategy.” Rodo is expected to start expanding his dealer network in 2022, Hecht said. Currently, its key markets are the New York Tri-State area and the Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston and Miami subways. “We will gradually add about 100 dealers per quarter, maybe 150 [dealerships] per quarter, by the end of 2022, ”Hecht said. “If we end 22 with around 1,800 dealers, maybe closer to 2,000, that would be a good number for us. Rodo, formerly Honcker, was launched in 2016. The startup claims to offer for sale on its platform more than 80,000 vehicles from 25 manufacturers. Bill Cariss, CEO of Holman Strategic Ventures, another unit of Holman Enterprises, will join Rodo’s board of directors, according to a press release. Robert Roman, president of HartBeat Ventures, said in a statement, “Our team is passionate about cars and wants to support platforms with transparency and an easy-to-use format that empowers the consumer. “ Automotive investment bank Presidio Group advised Rodo on the financing.

