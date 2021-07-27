22 Hollywood Breakups and Divorces





They may be done, but not me. Sometimes it’s better to have loved and lost. However, sometimes it’s been over a decade and I’m still heartbroken for those who ran away. Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Not all celebrity romance stories have a happy ending, and these are just a few of the high-profile Hollywood divorces that I’m always sad about. Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

1. Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Thirteen years of marriage. An iconic song. AND they created the term “conscious decoupling”. So much good has come from this union, so of course I don’t want this to end. I know, I know it’s over, but I don’t want it to be. 2. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Photo alliance / photo alliance via Getty Images

I’ll never be rooted for a Jen and Ben reunion. Yes, CE Jen and Ben. I don’t care how many years go by. They go together and I’ll tell whoever wants to hear it. 3. Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony Brian Zak / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Two children and 10 years old together? I would say it’s a pretty successful marriage in Hollywood terms. For me, Marc Anthony will always be the one who ran away for J.Lo. I said what I said. 4. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

5 years together was way too short. I mean, what more can we say, besides we miss you, we love you and we wish you were there. 5. Eva Longoria and Tony Parker Bob Riha Jr / Getty Images

They had one of the most dramatic breakups in Hollywood, due to the fact that Tony was a bit of a cheater. However, before their 4 year marriage fell apart, they had my heart as the quintessential Hollywood couple. For this I will be eternally grateful. 6. Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

They’re the king and queen of black sitcoms, and offscreen they’ve been married for 24 years. Unfortunately, all good things come to an end. 7. La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony Jni / GC Images / Getty Images

I love a loyal NBA couple, tbh. La La and Carmelo got married in 2010 before filing for divorce in June 2021. Their divorce isn’t official yet, so maybe they’ll reconcile and avoid breaking my heart. 8. Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

These two were at the top of Hollywood’s powerful couples list until they announced their split in 2017. They both happily remarried to other people, but I miss what we had. always. 9. Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum Greg Doherty / Getty Images

I’m going to need a box of tissues after remembering this couple. They danced in our hearts in 2008, then danced just as quickly in 2019. While Jenna has since moved on with Steve Kazee, with whom she shares a new baby boy, I will always cry for her and Channing. ten. Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

I think Kelly Clarkson deserves all the good things in the world. So when she announced her separation from husband Brandon Blackstock after 7 years of marriage, I was shocked. Turns out Kelly was too. The daytime talk show host opened up about her show’s split saying, “As you probably know, 2020 has brought a lot of changes in my personal life as well,” she said. “I certainly didn’t see anything coming that came.” 11. Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images

After 10 years together, the couple shocked fans by announcing that they were ending their marriage. Although they kept things pretty private, I’m still reeling from the sudden breakup. 12. Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus Stéphane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images

I put this couple on this list because they are, in fact, legally divorced. BUT don’t be fooled into thinking I’m not in favor of a reunion. The couple married in December 2018 and separated less than a year later in August 2019. Honestly, it was not enough time for me, and I remain hopeful. 13. Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz Jamie Mccarthy / FilmMagic / Getty Images

I honestly believe that there has never been and never will be a more beautiful couple on Earth than Lisa and Lenny. I mean, the bone structure alone is flawless. The couple broke up in 1993 after 6 years of marriage and a beautiful daughter together, but they remain good friends. 14. Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale Laurent Koffel / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

My toxic trait is how much I wish we could go back to the Gavin and Gwen era. It was a rock star match made in heaven. The two that can’t be tamed, but have tamed each other … sort of. The couple broke up in 2016 after 14 years of marriage, and that’s the day I stopped believing in at least love, celebrity love. 15. Josh Duhamel and Fergie Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

These two bring cool to cool parents. It’s hard to say why bad things happen to good people, but at least we’ve been able to see them in action for 10 years. 16. Lamar Odom and Khlo Kardashian Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

Not to add fuel to the recent fire, but these two were one of my favorite couples in their prime. Yes, they had a good time. Don’t fight me over it. The former NBA player and reality TV star tied the knot in 2009 before going their separate ways in 2013 and finalizing their divorce in 2016. 17. Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon Christian Jentz / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

I really thought this couple was going to get away with it. It made perfect sense on paper, but sometimes a great love story doesn’t make a great marriage. In Hollywood, an 8-year marriage is a huge success. So congratulations, you two! 18. Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Scarlett and Ryan were the classic love story of a Hollywood couple. Two actors meet on the set, fall in love, get married and divorce 3 years later. It’s not ideal, but it’s showbiz, baby! 19. Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Yes, they were only married for 14 months, but during those 14 months, I fell in love. It’s not every day that a celebrity couple becomes your muse, and I was so inspired by this wild couple. The good times have been had by all. 20. Taye Diggs and Idina Menzel Yui Mok PA Images via Getty Images

Although a lot of people didn't even know that this couple had been married for 11 years and shared a son together, I did know and I miss them more than words can tell. Although, in honor of Idina's classic song from the film Frozen, I try to let it go. Sometimes things don't work out, but that doesn't mean I have to be the bigger person. Now please excuse me while I go find my latest celebrity couple to idolize.

