Bollywood Roundup: Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Kapoor, Kunal Jaisingh, and more …

Urvashi Rautela: I learned Tamil fluently

Bombay– Actress Urvashi Rautela spares no effort for her first Tamil-language film. She says she even learned the language and shared that the untitled movie will always hold a special place in her heart.

Urvashi had shared a preview of the set for her next film on Instagram on Monday, where she could be seen stepping out of a yellow-colored luxury sports car.

Urvashi told IANS: “This film is very special to me as it is my first Tamil film which is also multilingual and it will be released in all major languages ​​like Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi and kannada. “

Speaking about her character, Urvashi said she would be seen trying out the role of a microbiologist.

“In addition, I also appear in the film as an IITIAN and a microbiologist leading a study. I’m totally excited about this second show as it’s the first time I’ve filmed it properly in Chennai after the first show took place in Himachal Pradesh, ”said the 27-year-old actress.

She added: “Directors Jerald Arockiam and Joseph D Sami who I am working with now are really special to me because they have supported me throughout. They have also worked with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajit Kumar.

She calls the untitled film as a “perfect launching pad” for her in Tamil cinema.

“In addition, I learned Tamil fluently and continue to practice it. Throughout my life, this film will always hold a special place in my heart, ”she concluded.

Arjun on body transformation: working to improve myself

Bombay– Actor Arjun Kapoor, who recently opened up about his body transformation, says he strives to improve himself every day.

Arjun on Tuesday morning gave his fans a picture of yesterday and today.

The first picture shows Arjun from his youth, when he was voluptuous. In the second photo, Arjun is seen flaunting his perfect jawline and toned muscular physique.

Next to the picture he wrote: “Pehle main bohot mota bohot pareshan tha (I was obese before)… No, this is not one of those messages. I’m just saying I love every chapter of my life.

He added, “These days and even now, I have always been myself every step of the way. I cherish every moment. I am a work in progress like everyone else.

The actor cited his mother and said he will always be a constant work in progress.

“My mom told me that every step of your life is a journey and that you will always be a constant work in progress. I understand the meaning of this now more than ever and I love working to improve myself… every day », He concluded.

Kunal Jaisingh: important to look good, stay in shape for an actor

Bombay– Kunal Jaisingh, who was last seen as a negative character in the ‘Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye’ series, says it’s important for actors to look good and stay fit.

He says: “It is important to look good and stay in shape so that an actor has a lot of work in their cat. Acting brings such responsibility, in addition to your skills, you also have to earn. hearts and impress the audience with your appearance.

Kunal says experimenting with looks helps keep him from getting boxed and that’s why he continues to explore new looks with different hairstyles and beards.

The actor adds, “It’s fun for me to experiment with my looks changing my hairstyle to flaunt beards in different styles. I always enjoy it.

“With a new look, an actor is assured that he won’t be offered similar roles. Each time, with the new look, you can audition for a new character.”

For Kunal, fitness is of the utmost importance.

The 31-year-old actor shared, “I didn’t spend long hours at the gym. I train for a limited time in order to stay in shape. Other than that, I like to go for walks and practice yoga. .

Kunal, who started his career with ‘Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya’, says it’s important to stay in shape because sometimes the working hours are long and you have to be active all the time.

Sofia Hayat says many B’wood aspirants have been tricked into doing porn

Bombay– On a day when businessman Raj Kundra, who is accused in a pornography case, was sent into judicial custody for 14 days by a court in Mumbai, former “Bigg Boss” candidate Sofia Hayat said on Tuesday. that it was not uncommon for aspirants to Bollywood to shoot for pornographic films by unscrupulous businessmen.

“A casting agent once told me that there was an intimate scene and that I have to show the director how well I can act for it,” recalls Hayat, who entered “Bigg Boss 7” as wildcard entry.

“I knew it was a trick because professionals would never ask an artist to play such a scene. I did two love scenes in my career, and although I was not inhibited by such scenes, it was a closed set and no one asked me to play the scenes before the shooting ”, a- she declared.

Aspirants to Bollywood, said Hayat, should be wary of such proposals. She added that pornography desensitizes people to love and spoke out in favor of its treatment by the courts on the same basis as rape.

“It turns people off of love and only allows lust. Anyone who sells porn is an enemy of the energy of love,” Hayat said.

Some of her professional work, she added, has been recorded on screen and uploaded to apps like the one being investigated for Kundra’s alleged links to her. “Pornography is a violation of a woman’s rights and the courts should treat it as rape,” Hayat said.

She also pointed out that a number of businessmen are taking advantage of young women in the film industry. Their only motivation is money – and what they did to the women was the equivalent of rape, she said.

Nidhhi Agerwal’s dream comes true after being fulfilled by Farah Khan

Bombay– Actress Nidhhi Agerwal will soon be seen with actor Sonu Sood in a music video directed by Farah Khan. The actress is delighted with the opportunity to work with the choreographer-director.

The song is filmed in Punjab and will see Sonu playing the character of a farmer becoming a cop.

Sharing his enthusiasm, Nidhhi told IANS, “I had a great time touring for the song with Farah Ma’am and Sonu Sir. It’s always a dream for any actor to be choreographed by Farah Khan, but I was about to be doubly spoiled since she was directing it as well.

For Nidhhi, being directed by Farah is also very special as it was the director of the latter “Om Shanti Om” who pushed the “iShankarSmart” actress in the direction of acting.

“I had a blast during the shoot as I watched ‘Om shanti Om’ and knew I wanted to be an actor! I can’t wait for you all to see it, ”said Nidhhi.

On the cinema side, Nidhhi will be seen in the next “Hari Hara Veera Malli” by Pawan Kalyan, and in the next untitled Udhaynidhi Stalin. (IANS)