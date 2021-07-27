Kriti Sanon Says His Male Friends Think If Tiger Shroff Can Attract People “His Pay Should Be Higher” | Bollywood





Kriti Sanon was speaking about wage disparities in Bollywood when she revealed that her male friends believe an actor like Tiger Shroff should be paid more because he draws big crowds to movies. Kriti and Tiger both made their Bollywood debuts at Heropanti. Kriti Sanon said in a recent interview that the central problem is not that there is a difference between the pay of male and female actors, but the fact that the gap is bigger than it should be. . She noted that men don’t have to make ‘man-centered’ films to prove their worth, but women are sometimes forced to do ‘woman-centered’ projects to prove they can wear a film. on their shoulders. “I feel like even though it’s unfair the difference isn’t the problem, the difference is a lot and that’s the problem. But, having said that, I think your pay should be commensurate with the number. audiences that you are able to enter the theater on your own. My point is that a man doesn’t have to do that by making a male-centric movie, but sometimes a woman has to prove it by doing a female-centric movie and say that is the audience that she drew. So that little difference is still there. No matter how many movies you’ve done, no matter what your role in the movie is, what’s the audience you have as an actor must decide your compensation, ”she told Bollywood Bubble. “But sometimes my male friends and fans think that if a Tiger Shroff can attract so many audiences, then of course his pay should be higher. But the problem is the patriarchal ki humari itni zyada society hai ki woh (our society is very patriarchal) the level is too high, ”Kriti added. Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Shares Intense Workout Video At Home: ‘Getting There Every Day At A Time’ Mimi’s actor’s statement comes weeks after Kareena Kapoor received criticism for raising her fees to play the role of Sita in a reimagining of Ramayana from a female perspective. Many actors, such as Priyamani and Taapsee Pannu, had come forward to support Kareena. Mimi, which was originally scheduled for release on July 30, was released on Monday night following a leak. It has opened to mixed reviews.

