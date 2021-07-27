Spain Stars of Tomorrow: Ton Vieira (actor) | Characteristics





Ton Vieira started acting at the age of 10 when he was chosen by director Josep Maria Mestres in Freedom! (Freedom!), a 1901 play by Catalan classical author Santiago Rusiol on colonialism and racism that was staged at the Teatre Nacional de Catalunya. At 16, Viera had decided to become an actor rather than a footballer and was cast in the series. Benidorm, for Atresplayer TV. He is now playing in Once upon a time but not anymore (Once upon a time but not anymore), created for Netflix by Manolo Caro. Born in 2002 in Barcelona to a Catalan mother and a Brazilian father, Vieira today sees his debut in professional theater at such a young age as an exceptional opportunity. But that was not what he thought at the time. I remember I was a little nervous going on stage and my friends at school had more time to play football and were getting better than me, he says of what he did to the era. When he meets Nuria Cano, from the Salvador Actors model and actor agency, she offers him to try a role in the comedy series Atresmedias. Benidorm. He plays the son of one of the main roles, played by Maria Almudever, a stripper who is embroiled in a scam where she claims to be the first love of a man who has been diagnosed with a deadly disease. My character was brought up in the marginal area of ​​the tourist town, his story could be a drama, but everything is treated by comedy. When he got the part in Benidorm, Vieira has enrolled in classes at the Barcelona theater school Eolia. Since then, Vieira has been featured in Netflix’s musical series Once upon a time but not anymore by House of flowers creator Manolo Caro, with a cast that includes Rossy De Palma, regular at Almodvar, Asier Etxeandia and Daniela Vega. My character, who sustains, does not sing, he says, Nonetheless, I took singing lessons to make sure that I was a more and more complete performer. Viera, who cites the careers of Anthony Hopkins and Tom Holland as ones he would like to emulate, also has a supporting role in another Netflix production, the romantic teen comedy. Through my window for a supporting role. Very open on social networks about racism, Vieira is also involved in a theatrical production dealing with the theme of discrimination and immigration. Its aim is to introduce it in schools to help expand teaching on these subjects. Contact: Nuria Cano, Salvador Actors

