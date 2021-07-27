Disney + Hotstar India unveils original slate – The Hollywood Reporter





Walt Disney Co.’s Disney + Hotstar streaming service has unveiled an original lineup for India consisting of 16 series and four films. Among the shows are The empire, based on that of Alex Rutherford Mughal Empire historical fiction novels, which will star Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea, Shabana Azmi and Drashti Dhami, and Six suspects, an adaptation of Slumdog Millionaire the novel of the same name by writer Vikas Swarup, which will star Pratik Gandhi, Richa Chadha and Ashutosh Rana. A new season of an animated show, a dancing reality series Dance +, hosted by choreographer Remo D’Souza, new series of technological and supernatural thrillers, as well as police, family and medical dramas. Films in the works for the streamer are epics of war Bhuj: the pride of India, with Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi; crime thriller Bomb Necklace with Jimmy Shergill; the comedy Hungama 2 with Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Paresh Rawal and Meezaan; and horror comedy Bhoot the police, with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. “The list of content demonstrates our relentless pursuit of bringing original and locally relevant stories to our consumers,” said Sunil Rayan, President and CEO of Disney + Hotstar. “With our new list of movies and shows, we are proud that the best stars and pillars of the Indian industry have chosen to debut with us to present stories that define the genre.” Added Gaurav Banerjee, President and Head of Hindi and English Entertainment at Star India: “At Disney Star, we believe in the power of great storytelling. We’ve always defied convention and been at the forefront of content creation with powerful, categorizing stories ranging from strong female-centric narratives, mythology to contemporary history and tales. We’re excited to expand our offering on Disney + Hotstar by adding an incredible range of blockbuster movies and multilingual original series. Here is a list of all the new originals. Series historical fiction show The empire, with Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea, Shabana Azmi and Drashti Dhami police drama Rudra: edge of darkness, with Ajay Devgn and Esha Deol family crime drama Aarya (season 2), with Sushmita Sen medical drama Human, with Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari murder mystery Six suspects, with Pratik Gandhi, Richa Chadha, Ashutosh Rana political drama The city of Dreams (season 2), with Priya Bapat, Atul Kulkarni, Eijaz Khan, Sachin Pilgaonkar technological thriller Live escape, with Siddharth, Javed Jaffrey, Ritvik Sahore supernatural thriller Fear 1.0, with Tisca Chopra, Saurabh Shukla and Rajesh Tailang police drama Gharshana, with Naveen Chandra, Sarath Kumar and Jagapathi Babu family drama My perfect husband, with Sathyaraj mystery thriller Family affairs, with Murali Sharma, Nandu, Akshara Gowda and Sonia Agarwal romantic comedy Those dear Thakur girls, with Akshay Oberoi, Saher Bamba, Raj Babbar and Poonam Dhillon live animation series The legend of Hanuman (season 2), with voice of Sharad Kelkar reality dance series Dance + with Remo D’souza crime drama series Criminal justice (season 3), with Pankaj Tripathi spy thriller Special operations 1.5, with Kay Kay Menon Movies war epic Bhuj: the pride of India, with Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi “chaotic” comedy Hungama 2, with Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan crime thriller Bomb Necklace, with Jimmy Shergill horror comedy Bhoot the police, with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/disney-hotstar-india-original-series-films-1234988653/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos