Gratiot Cruise retooled and ready for its 18th year – Macomb Daily





By Karen Dybis

Special for MediaNews Group The 2021 Clinton Township Gratiot Cruise is gaining momentum in its 18th year, continuing a long-standing community tradition that brings together more than 200,000 people and thousands of classic cars in Macomb County. Billing itself as Macomb County’s most family-friendly car cruise, the Clinton Township Gratiot Cruise is slated to take place on Sunday, August 1, with accommodations designed to make everyone feel safe, comfortable and ready to sail. during this eventful event, according to Clinton Township spokesperson Gratiot Cruise and committee member Paul Silvestri. The family fun zone will be a huge draw this year, said Silvestri, saying it will include everything from bouncy houses and arts and crafts to the much anticipated fun Touch a Truck around the corner of 15 Mile. Road and avenue Gratiot. . Other attractions in the Family Entertainment Zone, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., include games, a paint truck, DJ entertainment, activity kiosks, food vendors, and more. The Gratiot Cruise is free for all residents, family and friends. Participants are encouraged to set up lawn chairs or extend a blanket to sit on while watching the cruise cars go by. Those interested in attending the Classic Car Show can register at the cruise headquarters located in the parking lot of the McLaren Macomb “Glass House” building, southeast corner of 16 Mile and Gratiot starting at 8:00 am. The cruise, which takes place on the first Sunday in August each year, will continue its route on Gratiot Avenue from 14 Mile Road to Wellington Crescent (north of the Metropolitan Parkway) and return through Clinton Township. The cruise was canceled last year out of caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year the cruise also includes several pre-cruise auto shows leading up to the day of the cruise which attracts thousands more, support from over 100 sponsors and sponsorship companies who help bring Gratiot Avenue to life with a parking, parties, grills, moon walks, radio booths, entertainment and more, noted Silvestri. It’s not just the day of the cruise. We have seven upcoming auto shows by the end of the month, Silvestri said. What makes this great is that it will bring a lot of people to the different companies that host them. I was just hoping to get back to where we were in 2019 and continue a longstanding tradition on Gratiot. The main mission of the event, said Silvestri, is to promote Clinton Township and Gratiot Avenue as great places for shopping, dining and entertainment. These businesses, which range from auto stores and malls to the Clinton-Macomb Public Library, have all invested in the Gratiot Corridor and made the area a great place to eat, play and work, he added. . The 2021 Clinton Township Gratiot Cruise Grand Marshal is Macomb County Clerk Anthony Forlini. Longtime Macomb County resident and father of three (plus grandfather with one child) is the former Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus of Saint-Hubert, former co-youth leader at the church St. Hubert Catholic and former member of the Macomb County Chamber Board of Directors. Commerce among other community-centered roles. For more information on the 2021 Gratiot Cruise, visit the event website at ctgratiotcruise.com.

