Ghostbusters: The Afterlife Trailer; new Exorcist trilogy; Upstate NY actor to play Batman: Buzz





Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer Who are you going to call? A new trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife is scary with a hint of Dan Aykroyds returning in the sequel set 30 years after Ghostbusters II. A group of children, including Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) and Carrie Coon, battle ghosts in a small town in Oklahoma when they learn about Paul Rudd’s original Ghostbusters and the legacy left by their grandfather. Ghostbusters: Afterlife, directed by Jason Reitman (yes, son of original director Ivan Reitman), is now set to hit theaters on November 11. New exorcist trilogy Original The Exorcist star Ellen Burstyn and Hamilton actor Leslie Odom Jr. are set to star in a new Exorcist sequel. Universal images and peacock announcement On Monday David Gordon Green (Halloween) will direct the first film of a planned trilogy, produced by Jason Blum and Danny McBride, and slated for release in October 2023. Odom will play a father who calls out the character of Burstyns for help when his daughter is possessed. , although Burstyns co-star in the 1973 horror classic, Linda Blair, claims she was not asked to reprise her role. I wish everyone involved the best, Blair said, and I appreciate the loyalty and passion fans have for The Exorcist is my character. Upstate New York actor to play Batman Black Panther star Winston Duke, who grew up in upstate New York, is set to play Batman in a new DC podcast series. Hollywood journalist says Duke will be voicing the hero of Gotham City in a psychological thriller called Batman Unburied, exploring the dark depths of Bruce Wayne’s mind. David S. Goyer, who wrote the screenplays for Christopher Nolans’ The Dark Knight trilogy, will lead the project which has also previously chosen Jason Isaacs for Butler Alfred. Duke, who moved to the United States at the age of 9 and attended Brighton High School near Rochester and studied acting at the University of Buffalo, also stars in the upcoming drama Nine Days and is expected to resume his role of Marvels MBaku in Black Panther 2. MORE FROM BUZZ: Fox announces the 2-night season premiere of The Masked Singer ( AND

Metal Church singer Mike Howe dies at 55 ( BB

Pokemon live-action series in the works at Netflix ( SF

BTS covers Puff Daddys You’ll miss him ( RS

Kanye West living in Atlanta Stadium while finishing the Donda album ( E!

Jennifer Lopez wears a Ben necklace after the PDA yacht with Affleck ( AND

Everybody Hates Chris, an animated reboot in the works ( SF

Willie Nelson’s docuseries in preparation ( BB

It’s Hot: Paris Hilton Hosts New Cooking Show ( E!

JoJo Siwa’s live-action musical The J Team coming in September ( AND Buzz is a daily summary of movie, TV, music, and celebrity entertainment news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.syracuse.com/celebrity-news/2021/07/ghostbusters-afterlife-trailer-new-exorcist-trilogy-actor-from-upstate-ny-to-play-batman-buzz.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos