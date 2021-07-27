Reg-Jean Page to star in ‘the Saint’ reboot at Paramount – The Hollywood Reporter





Paramount sees Régé-Jean Page’s halo. Page, the star actor of Neflix Bridgerton, came on board to perform and produce the studio reboot of The Saint. At the same time, playwright and actor Kwame Kwei-Armah was hired to write a new draft of the adventure thriller’s script. This is Page’s second project with Paramount after the next one Dungeons & Dragons. Produce The Saint are Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Brad Krevoy, as well as Robert Evans, who died in 2019 and who will receive posthumous credit. The movements put new energy behind the long-gestating project, which until last year had tied Chris Pine and led Dexter Fletcher. This iteration of the project is now discontinued, although Fletcher’s current involvement remains unclear. The filmmaker is well regarded within the studio – he is currently directing the making-of for Paramount Television Studios.the Godfather limited series The offer for Paramount +. Holy is based on the early 20th century adventure novels by Leslie Charteris which starred a mysterious man named Simon Templar taking down various villains. The character has proven to be very popular, appearing in comics, series and, of course, movies and on television. Roger Moore starred in the 1960s British television series of the same name, while Val Kilmer starred in the 1997 Paramount film The Saint like a master of disguise. The connection line for the new version is kept secret. Kwei-Armah co-wrote 892, an independent drama being filmed with John Boyega in the lead. He also writes the musical Spike Lee All stand up. As a playwright he won the Peggy Ramsey Prize and is currently artistic director of The Young Vic in London. Page’s work as Bridgerton idol Simon Basset made him one of Hollywood’s most wanted actors, with legions of disappointed fans when news broke in April that he would not be returning for the second season of the Netflix period drama. . Since his rise to the top of the Hollywood ranks, he has chained the roles in the Russo brothers The gray man with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, as well as Paramount’s Dungeons & Dragons movie. Holy, which would reassociate him with Paramount, would be his first time headlining a feature film in the studio. The page is represented by CAA, Mosaic, The Artists Partnership and attorney Greg Slewett. Kwei-Armah is replaced by United Agents, Gotham Group, Redefine Entertainment and Lichter, Grossman.

