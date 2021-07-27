Minnesota Renaissance Festival comes out of hiatus for its 50th anniversary | Entertainment

Entertainment
Although the Minnesota Renaissance Festival has announced that it will take place this year in response to the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions by states on July 1, saleswoman Dawn Gillette-Kircher suspected that the annual smorgasbord of medieval delights would launch well. before the organizers called him.
I think we all suspected that when we heard how high the vaccination rate was, said Gillette-Kircher, owner of Dhusara Chain Maille Creations, a 12-year festival veteran and resident of St. Louis Park.
The festival will return on August 21 and run through October 3, and the end of its one-year hiatus due to the pandemic couldn’t come at a better time. 2021 marks the 50th year of festivals, with new events and a daily parade dedicated to the anniversary.
Ticket sales are positive, according to Stephanie Whipps, communications director for the festival’s parent company, Mid-America Festivals, and Gillette-Kircher has heard from the vineyard that sales from other festivals have exploded this summer as customers return for 18 months. isolation and social distancing.
Were just open to anything that would strike, Gililette-Kircher said. She prepared to welcome enthusiastic customers by fixing her booth with her husband, Phillip Kircher, and examining de-escalation techniques to help customers relax a bit if needed, she said with a laugh.
Paul Boeckman, from New Prague, is an entrepreneur who has worked on the festival stands for almost 15 years. He’s been working hard on fixes and new stands all summer as vendors return to the fairgrounds, he said, in addition to being busier than ever with his regular job of renovation of houses.
With the surge in renovations brought on by the pandemic and the intense heat of recent weeks, it has been more difficult to fit into his regular work at the festival, he said, although the construction of whimsically themed stands is in fact easier than renovation. Trying to find something that Jim (the festival’s artistic director) likes is the hardest part, says Boeckman.
When the festival was canceled last year, feelings were mixed, and I think I can say that for almost everyone, said Gillette-Kircher of her fellow salespeople. We wanted to be here but we knew we couldn’t.
The return to some sort of normal after a year of absence has been a bit strange, as suppliers have returned to the rhythm of application deadlines, pit repairs and staff preparation. Organizers are monitoring guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and federal, state and local governments, Whipps wrote in an email, and “will continue to make necessary or appropriate changes to our protocols and procedures before the festival opens. and during the festival if necessary For her part, Gillette-Kircher made sure to confirm that all volunteers working at her stand would be vaccinated.
There are still issues with the delta variant. We have to stay flexible, admitted Gillette-Kircher, but we were a flexible group. “
