Dhadke Dil Baar Baar Marks Arpit Nagars Bollywood Debut | People News

On her first day on the sets of Dhadke Dil Baar Baar, there was a feeling of joy, pride and most of all relief that was the result of years of hard work that embraced the latest Bollywood newbie, Arpit. Nagar.

From the moment he took on the role of Aryan in the film, he knew that while it was the result of sleepless nights and training efforts, Arpit knew that this was just the beginning and that he had miles to go before settling into this Bollywood-breathing soil. . In the film, he faces Erica who plays the character of Tina.

When Nagar Arpit moved from Indore to Mumbai, there was only one goal – Bollywood! Often times, people never hear about the struggles and efforts of these talents unless they are successful. Years later, like Arpit is set to make his Bollywood debut with Dhadke Dil Baar Baar, it is not the story of an overnight success but a story that saw many chapters before this great Bollywood dream came true.

When he came to Mumbai, he didn’t take the usual route to mark his presence on every big production house audition call. Instead, he decided to take the route that is not often taken. Arpit invested his debut to prepare himself and make himself worthy to appear on camera. He sought out industry veterans and underwent a transformation. It didn’t take long for him to successfully convince seasoned industry professionals from NSD and FTII to train him, make him better, and most importantly, make him worthy of his ambition.

Thanks to these experts, Arpit has acquired key skills outside of acting. You would think his next step would be to knock on directors and production houses looking for roles. Not quite yet! Arpit firmly believed that cinema is more than what happens in front of the camera. He also wanted to learn the craft behind the camera because he knew it would all add up the moment he was facing the camera. He knocked on doors this time, but to have the opportunity to be part of the process that creates cinema and to acquire more skills.

There is something about talent that you can’t keep away from people. It happens when you are a strategic, hardworking, and focused professional. And so the doors of India’s first production house, Yashraj Films, opened before him. With his ambition so tight and a heart full of dreams, the young aspiring actor found himself working with the best actors and teams in the country.

He was given the responsibility of assistant director for Dum Laga Ke Haisha, a highly acclaimed and commercially successful film. Behind the camera, he carefully observed the magic scripts while working hard and fulfilling his responsibilities as a DA.

The huge success of the films not only gave Arpit a sense of confidence, but also the realization that it was time to go seize this dream that he had come to nurture in Mumbai since Indore ten years ago. Arpit started his activities and struggled to land an acting opportunity in Bollywood. On the one hand, he used his time to boost his skills while pursuing the filmmakers for the latter part of the day. And finally that day has arrived – the day that his passion, his ambition and his reality met.

Arpit was cast as the lead actor in a Bollywood romantic comedy titled Dhadke Dil Baar Baar. He continued with his process and worked hard throughout his cinematic journey, as Arpit wasn’t one hundred percent new.

Today he is not only awaiting the release of his first film as a lead actor with Dhadke Dil Baar Baar but is also preparing for his second role in Bollywood, which will be directed by a well-known and commercially successful director. The story of Arpits does not end there. This is just the start of this talented, handsome, strategic and impeccably process-oriented actor.