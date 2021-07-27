Chef John Fraser on the reopening of Ardor at the West Hollywood EDITION – COOL HUNTING

Passing the front door ofArdor to West Hollywood EDITION feels like stepping into a lush sanctuary, with fresh, verdant greenery filling the space with romance, tranquility, and a sense of expectation. Michelin-starred chef John Fraser recently reopened Ardor to share a new menu of vegetable-based dishes prepared with local produce and inspired by an array of global flavors. Known for making super fresh vegetables the stars of his dishes, Frasera, originally from California, has previously worked in Napa Valley, New York and Paris (at French laundry, The TailleventandWhite House, among others) before opening his own spot, inspired by his Greek heritage, IRIS.

Now sharing his latest creations at Ardor, Fraser includes everything from tandoor carrots and onion rings with umami powder to sea bass ceviche and orata on the menu, which is said to reflect contemporary California cuisine mixed with inspiration from Southeast Asia, the Mediterranean, Japan and beyond. . We chatted with him about how playfulness, nostalgia and simplicity come together at this thriving restaurant.

A restaurant in a hotel is very different from your own independent restaurant. Can you tell us about your collaboration with the EDITION team to create Ardor?

I have an incredible relationship with the EDITION team. Ian [Schrager] is a visionary. The operational side and the ownership side are very supportive and bring that magic to the customer experience every day. I start by trying to understand the inspiration of the property from a planning and design point of view: architecture and interiors, lighting and materiality. The city it is in and the trip guest’s path have zoomed out.

If we’re not really bad before we’re good, we haven’t taken enough risks

From there, it’s a layering of what excites me and developing themes across menus and service points. It’s a collaborative process that requires a lot of testing and tasting. Finally, if we are not really bad before being good, we did not take enough risks. He’s my North Star.

Where did you start when developing the menu for Ardor at The West Hollywood EDITION?

I was born in Los Angeles and worked there for several years. I feel like I have the DNA to communicate effectively there, but wanted to poke fun at LA’s 90s food culture a bit while bringing a worldly sensibility to the approach. So the canvas was super wide. I always like to start with the veg and the season and go from there. The product in SoCal is amazing.

What are some of the themes on your menu there? What aspects of the menu relate specifically to Southern California?

Courageous simplicity. Amplification of vegetables. Angular use of acid. Raw to the extent possible. Quiet nostalgia. The blurry lines of someone from LA vs NYC as a definition made me want to mix expectations between what belongs here and there.

One of my favorite dishes on the menu, which is an absolute collaboration, is the dessert pizza. I was constantly laughed at in New York kitchens during the days of the Californian culinary tradition where everything went on a pizza.

History is on the plate. Inspirations come from a global perspective, as LA is a melting pot, so the menu should reflect that.

Tell us about the Japanese-inspired milk bread with tomatoes: how does this dish showcase the rest of the menu?

We are very proud of this bread, its fougasse and its milk bread having a delicious baby. I like to start with a homemade artisan bread; he sets the tone for the meal. As a lot of people moved away from gluten, it was like an opportunity to make a statement rather than having to be everything to everyone like a bun.

There are of course many vegetable dishes on the menu like raw cauliflower cacio e pepe and asparagus on cedar plank. What’s your approach to developing exciting vegetable dishes?

Starting first with what month are we and where are we. Seasonality and local farmers are our starting point. Mixed vegetarian dishes often lack punctuation and great finish. We try to provide this experience through umami or spices. I don’t want to make a vegetable imitate an animal, instead I try to make the vegetables taste like the best version of themselves. It is a very nimble kitchen and we are always expanding and refining the offerings.

Risotto farro with arugula pesto is visually beautiful, but also delicious and healthy, can you tell us about this dish?

This dish uses the risotto technique of developing starch to create a creamy mouthfeel. We layer pure green leaves, pure white vegetables and cheese. With the development of starch, we can hook a good amount of cheese and extra virgin olive oil into healthy fat! The garnish is a chili condiment, bitter leaves and herbs.

By collaborating on the cocktail menu with Amy Racine, how did you make sure the cocktails complement the food?

We take great care that this is a restaurant cocktail menu. Food and style of service must be taken into account. We went very playful and disarming by name drinks by their colorSo we’re kind of obligated to create compelling visuals. But drinks and meals must coexist.

What do you think of the foliage-filled dining room? With this environment, the service and the atmosphere, and the food itself, what emotions do you hope to arouse in the diners?

For me, it’s modern, but very warm. The same goes for the style of hospitality and plating. We have removed all the noise from a food and drink perspective in the hope that a customer can appreciate the package in detail.

Images courtesy of The West Hollywood EDITION