Disgo presents a fun family show at the fair





The Disgo Wild West Fun Show will bring a unique blend of magic and entertainment to the Park County Fair with a fun show for the whole family. Kyle Groves – also known as Disgo – is a professional magician with decades of experience. This summer, Groves is going solo with his Western-themed magic show after his father, Ed Groves, retired this year. Prior to his retirement, Ed Groves – aka Ole Doc EZ – had performed magic shows for over 50 years. Earlier this year, he was hospitalized with COVID and spent 22 days in the hospital before returning home. Ed is better now, but decided it was time to retire. “He thought about it for a while and he said to me, ‘Son, that’s it for you now,’” said Groves. For many years, the father-son act played the role of Doc and Disgo. Since Doc retired, Disgo has been trying to find a way to make his elixir, Groves said. The show is based on the traveling medicine shows of the late 1800s and early 1900s. Groves described his character of Disgo as a goofy type. Festival-goers can enjoy daily performances of the Disgo Wild West Fun Show, located in the McDonald’s Kid’s Zone. Ole Doc EZ and Disgo first appeared at the Park County Fair in 2017, and Groves said he enjoys visiting Cowboy State. “I can’t wait to get back to Powell,” Groves said. This summer he is performing in New Mexico, throughout Colorado and Montana. After this week’s Park County Fair, Groves will be heading to the Big Horn County and then Laramie County fairs. After many cancellations in 2020, he said it felt good to be on the road and performing again. “Last summer I booked 86 libraries and five county fairs, and it all evaporated overnight,” Groves said. “I’m happy to be back this year.

