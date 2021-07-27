Imax second quarter revenues rebound with reopening of global theaters – The Hollywood Reporter





Giant screen operator Imax posted a sharp rebound in revenues and posted a smaller loss in the second quarter after reopening its global theater network. On Tuesday, Imax reported a loss of $ 9.2 million attributable to shareholders, which compares to a loss of $ 26.1 million a year earlier when the company’s global theater network was virtually shut down in stronger from the pandemic. The adjusted loss per share for the second quarter was 12 cents, down from a loss of 44 cents a year earlier, and quarterly revenue was $ 51 million, well up from 8.9 million. dollars from the previous year. Imax recorded a worldwide box office of $ 109 million in the second quarter, which marked its second consecutive quarter of more than $ 100 million box office worldwide. Analysts are forecasting a loss per share of 27 cents in the second quarter, on revenue of $ 42.8 million. Imax’s financial results in the second quarter of the previous year were the first to be fully affected by the coronavirus pandemic as its global network was shut down. Also a year ago, Imax cinemas in China were just starting to reopen. With around 90 percent of its global theater network now open, Imax during its final second quarter saw the return of Hollywood blockbusters to Imax screens, including A Quiet Place, Part II and F9. It also preceded a $ 12 million opening weekend for Black Widow on Imax screens, which included 22 minutes of scenes in an extended aspect ratio. The reopening in North America also meant that Imax’s box office was no longer focused on China and its local content. For Black Widow, North America contributed $ 7.2 million to Imax’s box office on 380 screens, while internationally, the superhero photo opened to $ 4.8 million. dollars at the box office of Imax on 315 screens in 59 countries. Marvel’s Scarlett Johansson with Black Widow open day and date on Disney + Premier Access for an additional $ 30, as opposed to Universal F9 and its exclusive theatrical release. “Imax is helping lead the global recovery of the film industry and is uniquely positioned to immediately benefit from the reopening of theaters, the reboot of the Hollywood blockbuster list and the return of audiences to theaters around the world. We continue to demonstrate that an Imax release is a window in itself, proven to attract moviegoers to theaters, generate premium revenue and launch event films into the ecosystem, ”said Imax CEO Richard Gelfond, in a press release. Imax executives, including Gelfond, will hold an analyst conference call after the market closes to discuss their latest financial statements, and are expected to comment on how well the model date and date to Black Widow and other tents will impact the theatrical box office by 2021. Shares of Imax and other exhibitors were hit when a sharp drop in the week two box office for release day and disney date of Black Widow followed the first week in theaters. Imax executives will also likely discuss Hollywood’s next summer slate and through September, when tentpole films start hitting theaters every two weeks until the end of the year, y including titles like No time to die, Dune and Top Gun: Maverick which include images shot with Imax cameras. The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States due to the Delta variant could potentially threaten this list of upcoming releases, analysts warn, adding to the volatility around the exhibition sector and its stock prices. “Looking ahead, the industry appears to be at an inflection point with the volume of big budgets, Hollywood content on the rise and the vast majority of Imax’s key markets not only reopening, but starting to benefit as well. more flexible capacity restrictions. The exhibition industry as a whole will likely take time to rebuild attendance, while facing centuries-old headwinds. That said, we fully believe that the pandemic has shown that Hollywood needs an exclusive window of exposure to make the big movie economy work, ”wrote Eric Handler, analyst at MKM Partners, in a note to investors. July 26.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/imax-q2-2021-earnings-1234988761/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos