Entertainment
Channel 5 Our Family Farm Rescue: Adam Henson’s famous actor uncle who starred in EastEnders, The Bill and Downton Abbey
Adam Henson is one of the country’s most recognizable farmers, who regularly brings his countryside expertise to our TV screens.
He’s probably best known for his Countryfile showcase work, and most recently he helped struggling farms on Channel 5’s Our Family Farm Rescue.
The program sees Adam lend his farming expertise to struggling families across the UK as they risk everything to save their farms with lucrative ideas ranging from alpaca trekking to glamping.
What some fans may not know about Adam is that he had a famous actor uncle, who appeared on many popular shows.
READ MORE: BBC EastEnders: The superstar comedian you probably had no idea was on the show
Adam is the nephew of Nicky Henson, a successful actor who has appeared on shows such as Fawlty Towers, Minder, Boon, Inspector Morse and A Touch of Frost.
The actor had also appeared in guest roles in Heartbeat, Lovejoy and Doctors.
In February 2006, the late actor joined the cast of the BBC1 soap opera, EastEnders, as Jack Edwards, but left production towards the end of the year due to health concerns.
Nicky also made several appearances on the crime drama series The Bill, playing three different characters, in 1991, 1998 and 2007.
In 2010, he appeared as Charles Grigg, a former acquaintance of Carson the Butler, in one episode of the ITV period drama Downton Abbey and appeared in two more episodes in 2013.
The actor has also had a number of film and theater credits to his name, including George Clooneys Syriana in 2005.
Nicky struggled with health issues for the last few years of her life after being diagnosed with cancer in 2003.
MyLondons brilliant new newsletter The 12 is packed with news, views, features and opinions from all over the city.
Every day send yourself a free email around noon with 12 stories to keep you entertained, informed and uplifted. It’s the perfect read for lunch.
The MyLondon team tells London stories to Londoners. Our 45 journalists cover all the news you need – from town hall to your local streets.
Never miss a moment by signing up for The 12 newsletter here.
He first underwent surgery to remove the tumors, but a few years later, in 2006, it was discovered that they had returned.
The actor has done a lot of work raising money for cancer charities, especially Marie Cure Cancer Care.
In an interview with the Mirror the year before her death, Henson said, “I’ve been battling cancer for 18 years now, so it’s part of my life. Whatever happens, it happens. It’s not so much. fighting it is keeping a sense of humor. “
He sadly died of cancer at the age of 74 in 2019.
Want personalized celebrity stories sent straight to your inbox? Personalize your notifications here .
Sources
2/ https://www.mylondon.news/news/celebs/channel-5-family-farm-rescue-21157640
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]