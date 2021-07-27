Channel 5 Our Family Farm Rescue: Adam Henson’s famous actor uncle who starred in EastEnders, The Bill and Downton Abbey

Adam Henson is one of the country’s most recognizable farmers, who regularly brings his countryside expertise to our TV screens.

He’s probably best known for his Countryfile showcase work, and most recently he helped struggling farms on Channel 5’s Our Family Farm Rescue.

The program sees Adam lend his farming expertise to struggling families across the UK as they risk everything to save their farms with lucrative ideas ranging from alpaca trekking to glamping.

What some fans may not know about Adam is that he had a famous actor uncle, who appeared on many popular shows.

Adam is the nephew of Nicky Henson, a successful actor who has appeared on shows such as Fawlty Towers, Minder, Boon, Inspector Morse and A Touch of Frost.

The actor had also appeared in guest roles in Heartbeat, Lovejoy and Doctors.

In February 2006, the late actor joined the cast of the BBC1 soap opera, EastEnders, as Jack Edwards, but left production towards the end of the year due to health concerns.

Nicky also made several appearances on the crime drama series The Bill, playing three different characters, in 1991, 1998 and 2007.

In 2010, he appeared as Charles Grigg, a former acquaintance of Carson the Butler, in one episode of the ITV period drama Downton Abbey and appeared in two more episodes in 2013.

The actor has also had a number of film and theater credits to his name, including George Clooneys Syriana in 2005.

Nicky struggled with health issues for the last few years of her life after being diagnosed with cancer in 2003.

He first underwent surgery to remove the tumors, but a few years later, in 2006, it was discovered that they had returned.

The actor has done a lot of work raising money for cancer charities, especially Marie Cure Cancer Care.

In an interview with the Mirror the year before her death, Henson said, “I’ve been battling cancer for 18 years now, so it’s part of my life. Whatever happens, it happens. It’s not so much. fighting it is keeping a sense of humor. “

He sadly died of cancer at the age of 74 in 2019.

