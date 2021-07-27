The opinions and recommendations are impartial and the products are selected independently. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on this page.
Run gives BC actor a chance to become Gaga
Kaelen Ohm, originally from Fernie and graduated from the Vancouver Film Schools Production Program in 2005, plays his wife Danielle.
Hit and run
When: August 6
Or: Netflix
When Segev Azulais’ wife is killed in a hit and run, the Israeli tour operator suspects foul play. His quest for the truth is fueling the new Netflix series Hit & Run. Kaelen Ohm, originally from Fernie and graduated from the Vancouver Film Schools Production Program in 2005, plays his wife Danielle. We spoke to Ohm about the show.
Question: Part of the show takes place in Israel. Did you shoot all of your scenes there?
A: I did a bit in New York, but my character is mostly seen in Israel. After Christmas 2019 we picked up and went to Tel Aviv for a few months. It was unbelievable. The country is amazing, the people are amazing.
Question: Did you do your research before you left? What kind of traveler are you?
A: I am quite spontaneous. I tend to book a ticket and go there and see where the wind takes me. I had done a lot of research on the Batsheva company, since I was playing a character who is a dancer in that company.
Question: Have you taken dance training?
A: I did. I started at 10 years old. I have grazed the periphery of the professional dance world here and there. But I had other interests.
Question: Was it a factor for you to get the part?
A: We talked about this when I met the management team in New York. I really wanted to do whatever they were willing to let me do. With this style of dance, it seemed natural to me to explore it. It’s a little different from classical ballet, which I’d be far too old and creaky to be convincing. But the dance style, Gaga, which is the technique (choreographer) of Ohad Naharin, really spoke to me. It turned out that I was able to practice this method while I was in New York and performed part of their 2019 show for the current series.
Question: Was her dance training your primary way of getting into character?
A: I think Danielle is a human being on many levels. Her character and love for her family and for dancing really spoke to me. It was exciting to think of bringing my dance experience to work, but there was definitely a lot more to her.
Question: What did you think when you got the script and realized your character is killed in the first episode?
A: I was intrigued. I knew the character would be seen throughout the first season. This was a big question mark as I haven’t received the rest of the scripts for some time. It was a shock to read the pilot and go, Oh, what? But writers have brilliantly intertwined the present with the past.
Question: Did you know the past work of producers, like Fauda or The Killing?
A: I had started watching Fauda when I discovered this show. And I knew some of the work of our senior director, Mike Barker, and our director of photography, Zo White. They had worked on The Handmaids Tale and The Killing.
Question: You have a musical project next door, Amaara. What’s up with this?
A: After returning from Tel Aviv in March, I flew to Calgary, where I lived for years and started playing music. Since then, I’ve been making a record. There is a new full album called Child of Venus which should be released in the next few months. I have self-edited my two previous records. I’m really interested in working with a team this time around. We’ll see what happens.
