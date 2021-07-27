‘The Princess Bride’ fans at the Hollywood Bowl to hear the score live for the first time – Daily News

When the Los Angeles Philharmonic plays the opening notes of the score for “The Princess Bride” at the hollywood bowl On Saturday, fans of the amphitheater will be the first in the world to watch the beloved film with live orchestral accompaniment.

And somewhere in the crowd – which will include director Rob Reiner presenting the film – orchestrator Mark Graham will listen to the orchestra playing his adaptation of the original score by Mark Knopfler, as well as the crowd reaction.

“I’ve actually seen audiences react, I would say all over the world, to these films with an orchestra playing,” Graham said on a recent video call. “And people seem to really like the shared experience.

“The films that are made, the ones that I have made, are generally very good films,” he says. “They are popular; they stand the test of time.

“I think when people revisit them, get lost in the story, in this kind of new environment, they kind of get carried away by the experience with others. And what’s great to hear is the audience reaction. It’s really fun. It’s great to get involved. “

Orchestrator Mark Graham transformed Mark Knopfler’s original score for “The Princess Bride,” consisting of guitars and synthesizers, into a piece that the Los Angeles Philharmonic will perform to accompany the film at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, July 31. (Photo by Larry Mah)

“The Princess Bride” will be performed with live accompaniment from the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, July 31. (Courtesy of Princess Bride Ltd. All rights reserved)

Billy Crystal as Miracle Max and Carol Kane as Valerie in “The Princess Bride,” which will be screened with live accompaniment by the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, July 31, 2021. (Courtesy by Princess Bride Ltd. All rights reserved)

Graham, who was at home in the Lake District in England when he called, although his permanent home is in Los Angeles, is familiar with the world of film and live sheet music. He says he’s made about 25 of those sheet music that adapt the original film music for use with live orchestral accompaniment.

But “The Prince Bride” is one of the rarest projects where no orchestration was available for him.

Knopfler, who enjoyed great success as frontman of English rock band Dire Straits before moving into film music, composed and recorded “The Princess Bride” in the studio on guitar, with keyboardist Dire Straits Guy Fletcher on synthesizers.

Nothing has ever been written for violins and cellos, clarinets and flutes, trumpets and trombones. This is where Graham, who was hired by Film Concerts Live, came on the scene, breaking up Knopfler’s music into segments and then orchestrating them for the LA Phil musicians to perform live for an audience for the first time. .

“The score is as good as in the movie,” Graham says. “The intention, for me, anyway, was clear on what she was supposed to do at any given time. He left me very clear direction and I didn’t really mess around with it. I sort of made what he had a full orchestra.

Unexplored territory has been explored. Throughout the score, a wider palette and many more colors are incorporated to allow the orchestra to deepen the sound. And in some places, new music was written to increase the time the orchestra would play during the movie.

“The original score is a synth and it’s recorded,” Graham says. “So the orchestra is a different experience, because it’s a live thing, you know, with all the players playing together.

“I find people in film music, which is kind of where I live, they’re horrified by adding brass or woodwinds, which a lot of people consider old-fashioned or whatever,” he says. . “But if you play all of those elements in a certain register, in a certain style, it will add a lot to the color of what you hear.

“You won’t necessarily hear them like woodwinds or horns, they’ll just be great orchestral music. This is what we are trying to do.

Of the films for which Graham has reworked sheet music for live orchestral accompaniment, many have performed at the Hollywood Bowl in the past, and include classics such as the original three Star Wars films as well as “Star Wars : The Force Awakens “, several of the Harry Films Potter films,” Jaws “and” Back to the Future “.

Graham says he thinks Knopfler checked out his work on the James Bond film “Skyfall”, which was screened with a live orchestra at London’s Royal Albert Hall, before approving the project “The Princess Bride”.

“That again, there were large areas that were just synth, and I had to write orchestral,” Graham says. “So it was a pretty similar process, and they could see it sort of worked.”

As for “The Princess Bride” itself, Graham is a fan of her enduring charms.

“It’s a combination of things,” he says. “The story is great, the script is great, there are some very charming performances all around.

“And I think there is a timeless element to that. You know, a lot of what we tend to work on these days tends to be rather committee-designed. It was a precise vision of a story, beautifully told and done. And it’s something very attractive, which I think lasts.