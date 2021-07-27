7 outdoor events in Norfolk in August 2021

Although Covid restrictions have been lifted, many of us would still prefer to stick to outdoor events, and there is plenty to choose from in Norfolk this summer.

Many events that had been postponed last summer have been resumed. These are just 7 of the outdoor festivals that take place across the county through September.











The Norwich Theater interlude is back for 2021 in a new location, pictured in 2020 at Chapelfield Gardens.

– Credit: Max Hilton

Interlude in the fence

When: From Wednesday July 14 to Monday August 30.

Or: Near Norwich Cathedral, Norwich NR1 4DH

Price: Ticket prices vary depending on performance

Car park: The parking lot of the Monastery Court is the closest and is at 3.20 am for 2 hours

Interlude, launched by Norwich Theater and Lost in Translation Circus last year, is back this summer under a marquee on Cathedral grounds.

They have a range of events over the summer, from comedy to drama. Big names in comedy like Ellie Taylor will be on the program alongside children’s shows and the Luminosa circus cabaret.











Andrew Bunn and Derek Robertson, co-founders of Red Card Comedy Club and Laugh in the Park.

– Credit: Laugh in the park

Norwich Comedy and Film Festival

When: Thursday July 29 Saturday August 7 6 pm-11pm

Or: Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich NR2 1TN

Price: Tickets from 1.30 p.m., free for children

Car park: Chantry Place car park is the closest and is 3 for 2 hours

Laugh in the Park returns this summer for 4 humorous days. Cast on the lineup include Seann Walsh, Dane Baptiste and Norwich-based Jenny Beake.

The following weekend Laugh in the Park will be occupied by Movies in the Park, an outdoor cinema. The comedy films featured range from Ratatouille to This is Spinal Tap.

The entire festival will be accompanied by a street food market and an outdoor garden bar.











Earlham Park in Norwich. Photo: Nick Butcher

– Credit: Nick Butcher

Comedy in the park

When:Saturday August 14, 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Or:Earlham Park, Norwich NR4 7TQ

Price: Tickets from 54.45

Car park:Closest are UEA Big Car Park and UEA West Car Park and have a 1 weekend package

The Comedy in the Park National Tour arrives in Norwich, with 6 top comedians forming the lineup for an evening of outdoor fun.

In Norwich, the line-up is made up of John Bishop, Phil Wang, Rob Beckett, Al Murray, Dara Briain and Judi Love.











The market square will be packed with vehicles for the fourth edition of the Reepham Classic Car and Bike Festival on Sunday. Photo: Andy Russell

– Credit: Andy russell

Reepham Food Festival

When: Sunday August 22, 10: 0016: 00

Or: Market Square, Reepham, Norwich NR10 4JJ

Price: Free

Car park: Station Road parking is the closest and free all day

30 local businesses will fill Market Place to sell their products, offering everything from honey to curries to cider.

There will also be painting, ceramics and tapestries available for purchase, and the Reepham Womens Institute will demonstrate their skills and give some tips and techniques for cooking.











An outdoor screening of The Greatest Showman arrives at High Lodge Thetford after a day of family fun Credit: Provided by Forestry England

– Credit: Archant

Outdoor Film and Street Food Festival

When: Thursday August 26 – Saturday August 28, 11:30 am-10:30pm

Or: Eaton Park, 2 South Park Ave, Norwich NR4 7AZ

Price: Tickets from 9:50 am, free for children

Car park: Eaton Park has free parking

Pop Up Pictures projects 10 films over 3 days on an LED screen at Eaton Park. With different tickets available for different movie packages, there is something for everyone.

Cult classics like Labyrinth and The Rocky Horror Picture Show will be featured alongside family favorites like Mamma Mia and Grease.

There will also be a street food market in the park which will be announced shortly.











The 2019 remake of The Lion King will be presented at an outdoor cinema event at Sprowston Manor Credit: Adventure Cinema

– Credit: Archant

Adventure cinema

When: Friday September 10 Saturday September 11 6.30 p.m.-10 p.m.

Or: Sprowston Manor Hotel, Wroxham Road, Norwich NR7 8RP

Price: Tickets from 9.50

Car park: The hotel has free on-site parking

This 2-day event takes place in the grounds of the 16th century mansion converted into a hotel and golf course.

Showcasing both Pretty Woman and The Lion King, there will also be food and drink stalls as well as a picnic area for guests to relax in front of the screen.











It is hoped that the plan will remove the need for social distancing. Pictured, Let’s Rock 2019 at Earlham Park. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

– Credit: Archant

Let’s dance

When:Saturday, September 25.11: 00-22: 30

Or:Earlham Park, Norwich NR4 7TQ

Price:Tickets from 42 years old, children are free

Car park:There is limited on-site parking available on a first come, first serve basis for 15 per car

The annual Lets Rock event is back and celebrates the sound of the ’80s. The one-day event features 17 acts from the decade. Programming includes Sister Sledge, Boomtown Rats and WetWetWet.

A wide variety of food will be offered inside the event, and picnics can be brought inside.