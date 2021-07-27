Imax profits rebound with return of Hollywood blockbusters





Imax may not have returned to pre-pandemic levels, but the movie company got a boost in its latest quarterly results thanks to renewed interest in movies, as well as the arrival of some blockbusters at the right time. For the three-month period ending in June, the company’s revenue climbed to $ 51 million, a jump of 475.4% from the $ 8.9 million announced by Imax in the quarter of l ‘last year. Of course, there’s a good reason why these comparisons are so dramatic. Last summer was a time when much of Imax’s cinema network was shut down due to the spread of COVID-19 or was only operating at limited capacity. Imax also reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $ 9.2 million, or 16 cents per diluted share. This was a significant improvement from the $ 26 million lost by the company a year ago. Analysts predicted Imax would post a loss of 27 cents on sales of $ 42.8 million. He exceeded those estimates and Wall Street seemed to like what he saw. Shares of Imax climbed nearly 4% in after-hours trading. “Not only are theaters reopening, but audience demand is encouraging,” Imax Corp. CEO Richard Gelfond said on a earnings conference call with analysts. “And we expect it to continue to grow as COVID recedes and more moviegoers regain their comfort levels by returning to the movies. “ The box office, at least in countries with the lowest virus rates, has shown signs of life in recent months. It was backed by several top-tier releases such as “Fast 9”, “A Quiet Place Part II” and “Godzilla vs. Kong”, all of which were among Imax’s highest-grossing films in the last quarter. But the industry faces headwinds, with the Delta variant forcing some communities to experience an increase in pandemic cases, potentially making the public anxious to return to multiplexes. Along with the availability of new releases such as “Black Widow” and “Space Jam: A New Legacy” on streaming services, ticket sales have been weaker than expected for some major releases. But there are also reasons to feel more optimistic about the continued box office recovery. If the coronavirus doesn’t muddy the waters, the rest of 2021 is expected to feature plenty of tent movies, including a James Bond sequel, Marvel’s “Dune” and “Shang-Chi” and “The Eternals”. Imax reported cash of $ 214.1 million and debt of $ 241 million. The company’s global network of theaters was 90% open last weekend – more than at any time in the era of the pandemic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2021/film/news/imax-earnings-f9-quiet-place-2-1235028694/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos