Geena Davis says Hollywood still lacks roles for older women – The Hollywood Reporter





Geena Davis says things still haven’t changed when it comes to older actresses and Hollywood work opportunities. Talk to CBS News, the Thelma & Louise The star says that 30 years after the career-defining role – and a film that some say would change the opportunities and portrayal of women in Hollywood – things have actually not changed, especially for older actresses. . When asked if she thinks things have gotten better for women in Hollywood, especially those over the age of 50, the producer and gender advocate replied, “No, no. No, this is not the case. “It’s very different for actresses over 50 than male actors over 50,” she continued. “The majority of female characters, I believe, are in their twenties, and the majority of male actors are between 30 and 40 years old.” In addition to her acting career, Davis has been a strong advocate for the representation of women in Hollywood, publishing studies on gender and media representation through her nonprofit, the Geena Davis Institute, in addition to producing the 2019 documentary. It changes everything, which examines the history and challenges of equity and gender equality in Hollywood. Davis highlighted her own career when asked if she had seen a change in opportunities as conversations about the portrayal and inclusion of the genre in film and television have mushroomed over the past half-year. decade. “You know, I’m making a joke about it, for example, because I’m working to get more female roles in movies and TV, it will personally benefit me at some point. But so far that is not the case, ”she said. the GLOW and Grey’s Anatomy The actress says the industry has continued to write more roles for older men than for older women. And if those roles aren’t there, the representation just can’t exist. “They are so few [opportunities] “I mean, if you look at people in my age range, there are so few who really get, who really work out consistently,” Davis said. “There are very few rooms for people my age and up, you know?” So those are just bad odds, basically. “ While Davis says things don’t necessarily improve for older female Hollywood talent, there is at least some advancement when it comes to women blockbusters, with the actress indicating the release of Black Widow as a sign of whether the industry “finally gets it”. “You know they did Black Widow, which recently opened with great success. And I think we’re definitely going more in that direction, ”Davis said. “Having more blockbusters with women in the lead roles is definitely happening more, which is very exciting.”

