



The consequences, which won both the Grand Jury Award and the Audience Award at this year’s SXSW, was acquired by Warner Bros. for output via the HBO Max streamer. Actress-turned-filmmaker Megan Park made her directorial debut in the film starring Jenna Ortega, Maddie Ziegler and Niles Fitch as high school students brought together by their shared experience in a school shooting. In his review, Hollywood journalistSheri Linden wrote: “The filmmaker skillfully points out how violence shattered the sheltered eye sockets of her characters, the terrible disconnect at the heart of her story. Will Ropp, Lumi Pollack, John Ortiz, Julie Bowen and Shailene Woodley are also on the bill. Shaun Sanghani of SSS Entertainment and David Brown of Clear Horizon produced the film alongside Rebecca Miller, Cara Shine and Todd Lundbohm. Joannie Burstein and Giulia Prenna also produced. The film was funded by SSS Film Capital, Clear Media Finance and 828 Media Capital. Park’s directing credits include clips for RL Grime and Billie Eilish. (Eilish’s production partner and brother Finneas O’Connell composed the soundtrack for The consequences.) “Manufacturing FalluIt was a trip that I never expected and that changed me forever, ”said Park, who won SXSW’s Brightcove Illumination Award, which honors a rising filmmaker. “If upon seeing this film, a single teenager feels less alone, less afraid or understood in any way, it will be worth every step of the way.” The consequences will be released exclusively on HBO Max when it becomes available globally and will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures in other international markets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/the-fallout-sxsw-winner-hbo-max-1234988862/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

