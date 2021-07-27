Fox News collaborator Julie Kelly calls the MPD officer a “crisis actor”.





The House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol held its first meeting on Tuesday, hearing testimony from four police officers who, in their account, were assaulted and taunted by the crowd of Donald supporters Trump and members of the white supremacist militia who broke into the building that day in a delusional attempt to prevent Joe Biden from becoming president. Meanwhile, there is a woman named Julie Kelly who has written for Fox News. in the old days and appeared on the network, according to monitoring site Media Matters, at least 14 times this year, 10 of those upcoming appearances on Tucker Carlsons’ prime-time show. Carlson presents her as a journalist reporting on the riot, which she seems to believe was instigated by the FBI. Heres Julie Kellys echoes Tuesday’s testimony from one person in particular: Crisis actor Fanone just beat the table and says it’s shameful! that every elected representative denies his account of what happened on January 6. Let’s call it an insurrection. The blasting of GOP lawmakers. Now say it’s not about politics, lol. He has many tattoos. – Julie Kelly (@ julie_kelly2) July 27, 2021 A real life crisis actor is someone who participates in first responder exercises; in the far-right imaginary, however, the actors of the crisis are secret figures deployed by liberal donor George Soros and other personalities of the deep state to stage tragedies like the massacres of Sandy Hook and Parkland to gain public support for authoritarian leftist policies. Daily email update with stories you must read right now. According to an earlier publication AP story, Michael Fanone is a DC police officer who was called in to help cope with the increasingly chaotic scene on January 6, not an actor. Julie Kelly, for her part, once published a pro-Trump book that was apparently so bad that it was described even by the right-wing National Review as lazy, neither serious nor credible, and dishonest shame. According to an article written by Kelly in 2015, she is a former political agent and stay-at-home parent who has returned to political discourse because she got mad at something celebrity chef Tom Colicchio said on MSNBC. (By the way, Kelly who is, naturally, also a conspiratorial COVID vaccine skepticalseems to be married has a top Illinois lobbyist named John Kelly whose clients include CVS and the government agency that hires state soldiers. Lobbying firm John Kellys did not respond to a call for comment.)

