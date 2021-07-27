New York Giants team up with Marvel Comics for limited-edition Giants-themed comic





The cover of the New York Giants-Marvel Comics collectible special edition featuring six Giants … [+] players.

Courtesy of the New York Giants and Marvel Comics

For decades, the New York Giants have been viewed as superheroes among a portion of their fan base. And thanks to a special collaboration with Marvel Comics, some players will team up with the Avengers in a special Giants-themed comic that drops on October 24 when New York City hosts the Carolina Panthers as part of Marvel Super Hero Day. The comic will feature six Giants players: quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley, wide receiver Sterling Shepard, defensive lineman Leonard Williams, defensive back Logan Ryan and inside linebacker Blake Martinez. The first 30,000 fans who enter the gates of MetLife Stadium for the game will receive a special collectible print copy of the comic, with a digital version that will also be available online. Additionally, an exclusive Giants-themed Marvel poster will also be available to season ticket holders later in August. As we welcome fans to MetLife Stadium, we will continue to look for ways to engage our consumers, New York Football Giants chief commercial officer Pete Guelli said in a statement released by the team announcing the collaboration. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The Giants and Marvel are two iconic brands with a rich history, and we can’t wait to see this collaboration with our players come to life. The overlap between sport and entertainment continues to grow, and this collaboration with the Giants will result in some of our most integrated work to date with iconic NFL and Marvels heroes, said Mike Pasciullo, vice president. marketing and communications at Marvel Entertainment. We can’t wait to see the Giants come to life in the pages of our comics, and we’re excited to share Marvels’ storytelling with Giants fans around the world. The Giants-Panthers game has been designated as Marvel Super Hero Day. Fans attending the game will find Marvel-themed integrations across all places, MetLife Central. Marvel-themed videos will also be shown in the Bowl and Lobbies, along with trivia / interactive features. The Giants also plan to host Marvel-themed virtual events throughout the season, such as superhero drawing tutorials, a chance to meet the spirits behind Marvel Comics, and more.

