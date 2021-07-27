Ed Buck convicted of overdose death in West Hollywood – CBS Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) –Former political donor Ed Buck was convicted on Tuesday of a series of federal charges, including providing methamphetamine to two men who died in his West Hollywood apartment.

The 66-year-old was found guilty of all nine charges he faced. Jurors deliberated for just four and a half hours before delivering their verdict.

Buck was convicted of two counts of distributing methamphetamine which resulted in the deaths of Timothy Dean, 55, in January 2019, and Gemmel Moore, 26, in July 2017.

Each of the two charges of distribution of controlled substances resulting in death carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years.

He has also faced state charges for running a drug den, but the federal case continues first.

After the verdict, the lawyers and families of the victims held a press conference outside the courthouse.

Timothy Dean’s sister said she was “over the moon excited” by the outcome. Her other sister said it was a bittersweet day and thanked everyone who “helped us stay strong” during the trial.

Gemmel Moore’s mother said, “Thank you to everyone who believed us. She also mentioned that Tuesday marked the fourth anniversary of the day her son died.

Prosecutors allege Buck had a “fetish” for paying black men to allow him to inject them with methamphetamine, even though they were passed out. Buck lured vulnerable and homeless homosexuals, drug addicts or working as escorts, to his Laurel Avenue apartment, where he provided drugs in exchange for sexual activity, according to a lawsuit memorandum.

The death of Dean and Moore sparked outrage in the community.

Buck was first arrested in September 2019 on separate charges brought by the LA County District Attorney’s Office for injecting a large dose of methamphetamine into a 37-year-old man, as well as running a drug house out of town. from his condo.

At the time, Jackie Lacey, then LA County, explained that local authorities determined that there was not enough evidence under state law to charge Buck in Dean’s death and Moore. However, under federal law, they had more legal options. He was indicted in October 2019 by a federal grand jury in the deaths of Dean and Moore.

Buck has also been accused of knowingly instigating Moore into going to Los Angeles to prostitute himself and providing him with crystal meth before he overdosed on drugs and died.

Buck faced a second count of inducing another man to travel with intent to engage in prostitution, one count of knowingly and intentionally distributing methamphetamine, and one count of using his apartment of West Hollywood for the purpose of distributing narcotics such as methamphetamine, and the sedatives gamma hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) and clonazepam.

At the apartment, Buck “ritualistically prepared methamphetamine syringes; some victims report that he asked them to watch him do it, ”said the note.

The memo describes “party and play” sessions in which Buck allegedly paid men he had sometimes solicited on gay male dating and online escorts to use drugs he provided and engage in sexual acts.

Buck was represented by Christopher Darden, best known for being part of the prosecutor’s team in the OJ Simpson murder trial.

