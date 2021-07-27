NJ is renaming the Parkway rest areas after these famous Jersey residents. None are named Springsteen.

A new group of New Jersey icons are about to be honored in a very Jersey way: having a rest area named after them.

Govt. Phil murphy celebrated New Jersey National Day yes it’s one thing Tuesday by announcing that the state toll authority is also naming service areas along the Garden State Parkway after nine members of New Jersey Hall of Fame:

They understand:

Montvale James Gandolfini, the late Sopranos actor who grew up in Park Ridge and graduated from Rutgers University.

Brookdale North Larry Doby, the late baseball star who grew up in Paterson and later became the American League’s first black player (shortly after Jackie Robinsons debut).

Brookdale South Connie Chung, the TV reporter who once lived in Middletown (not far from the Governor’s House).

Vauxhall Whitney Houston, the late pop star who grew up in East Orange and began singing in a church in Newark.

Cheesequake Jon Bon Jovi, the rock star who grew up in Sayreville, named his band’s fourth album New Jersey, and has long been the governor’s neighbor in Middletown.

Monmouth Judy Blume, the famous children’s author who grew up in Elizabeth.

Forked River Celia Cruz, the late Latin singer who lived in Fort Lee for many years until her death.

Atlantic Frank Sinatra, the late singer and actor and one of the most famous artists of the 20th century who grew up in Hoboken and performed often in Atlantic City.

Ocean View Toni Morrison, the late Nobel Prize winning novelist who lived in Princeton and taught at Princeton University for years.

The names aren’t the only part of the project, which is overseen by the New Jersey Hall of Fame. The seating areas will also include exhibits with artifacts, a video monitor with thumbnails of the inductees, and posters designed by New Jersey architect Michael Graves that people can enjoy while having fast food or using the toilets on a trip to the shore.

It’s about showcasing the greatness of New Jersey, Murphy said in a statement.

The service areas along the New Jersey Turnpike already bear the names of historical people linked to the Garden State: Grover Cleveland, Thomas Edison, Alexander Hamilton, Vince Lombardi, Molly Pitcher, Walt Whitman. These don’t change.

But on the Parkway, rest areas until now were named after the cities or areas in which they were located.

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority board of commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday on the name changes.

Millions of New Jersey drivers use the Garden State Parkway every day, state Transportation Commissioner Diane Scaccetti-Gutierrez said. The service areas they visit on these trips are an appropriate place to draw attention to the accomplishments of fellow New Jersey compatriots in the arts, entertainment, and sports.

Steve Edwards, President of the New Jersey Hall of Fame, added: We encourage clients in every area of ​​service to identify with one of our inductees and take to heart the advice our inductees provide on how to reach the top of their respective profession.

Visibly missing from this list: rocker Bruce Springsteen, perhaps the most iconic Jersey of all.

The New Jersey Hall of Fame, which oversees the new rest areas, said Springsteen respectfully refused to have a service area named after him.

It should be noted, however, that Bruce has been very supportive of the New Jersey Hall of Fame over the years and is an integral part of the Hall’s structure, said Hall spokesperson Natasha Alagarasan.

(You could actually spend an evening discussing some of the other names left in a state that produced a veritable all-star assembly line. Not Danny Devito, Jack Nicholson, Meryl Streep, Jon Stewart, Buzz Aldrin, Carli Lloyd or Carl Lewis?

The project, the Murphys office said, is part of an effort to expand the Hall of Fame, which has inducted more than 180 people since 2008 but does not have a single physical location. Instead, the hall has a number of exhibits and posters statewide.

The state plans to have other exhibits and installations statewide. And officials later this year will detail plans to give the Hall of Fame a permanent home in the American Dream complex in East Rutherford, the Murphys office said.

Our journalism needs your support. Please register today at NJ.com.

Brent Johnson can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @ johnsb01.