Party in the park – Pomeroy Daily Sentinel





RACINE – The entertainment lineup has been announced for Racine’s party in the park which will be held September 9-11. The annual event takes place at Star Mill Park in Racine with live music, activities and the Cruisin ‘Saturday Night Car Show. This is Party in the Park’s 12th year. Thursday night will feature the Ollom Brothers Band, the Sour Mash String Band and the Sheppard Brothers. On Friday there will be performances by Dragons Eye and Strutter, a Kiss Tribute group. Saturday event star Dillon Carmichael, with Sweet Tea Trio and local band Next Level performing earlier in the evening. Country music singer, Carmichael grew up in the small town of Burgin, Kentucky. According to his website biography, “He absorbed musical life by osmosis: his father and uncles performed in a Southern Gospel Quartet, his mother sang throughout the eastern part of the state and his brothers (John Michael and Eddie Montgomery) both enjoyed tremendous graphic success. Carmichael fell in love with country legends like Waylon Jennings and Vern Gosdin alongside the rock and roll he heard on the radio as a child, and by the time he reached his teens he was writing his own songs and was was producing live. Carmichael’s songs include “Dancing Away with My Heart”, “Hot Beer” and “I Do For You”. Described as a “big party, small town, great fun,” Racine’s party in the park features a parade, inflatables, games, video game room, kids’ tractor pull, horse vendors. crafts, a car show, live music, food and more. Admission is free, as are parking and live shows each evening. The Cruisin ‘Saturday Night Car Show held at Star Mill Park during the Park Party is always a highlight. The 17th annual auto show will take place on Saturday, September 11. Registration is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with an entry fee of $ 10. The evaluation will take place until 3 p.m. and the rewards will be handed out at 4 p.m. All profits will be donated to the local scholarship fund. 50/50 draw, door prizes, dash plates for the first 50 participations. Three trophy divisions include Newer 1990 & Up; Vintage 1989-1975; and antique until 1974. In each division, trophies will be awarded for: Top 10; Best of Show finalist; Best of the show. Awards for all years: Mayor’s Choice, Firefighter’s Choice, Volunteer Choice, Best Motorcycle, Second Motorcycle, Best Interior, Best Original, Best Ford, Best GM, Best Mopar, Best Truck. The auto show is hosted by Hill’s Classic Cars & Automotive, Racine Home National Bank, NAPA Washington Auto Parts & Paint, Martin Senour Paints, Mark Porter and Grafton Metal Finishing. Check the website for updates www.hillsresto.com. © 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved. Next Level performs on the Party in the Park stage. The Cruisin ‘Saturday Night Car Show will be part of the Party in the Park event. Entertainment programming announced

