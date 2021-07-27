‘Blade’ Actor Responds to Comments on ‘Black Widow’ ‘Garbage’ Controversy – Inside the Magic





Marvel shocked the world by killing fan favorite character Natasha Romanoff in the Russo Brothers Avengers: Endgame (2019). While the conclusion of Infinity Saga may be the last time we see Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, fans recently got to see more of Avenger’s story in her own solo outing. Director Cate Shortland’s Black Widow (2021) debuted earlier this month, and while Marvel fans rejoiced in a new feature set in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, another industry player has made some rather controversial remarks about the new film and its star. Black Widow finally entered the MCU after a year of delay due to the ongoing pandemic. Shortland’s superhero movie missed but fans welcomed new Disney + series WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki while they waited. After Johansson’s former assassin turned Avenger, Black Widow explored Natasha’s story and introduced characters like Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Alexei Shostakov AKA Red Guardian (David Harbor) and Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz). The Marvel movie takes place between Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018). Pugh’s Yelena was well received by fans and critics alike, becoming an instant icon of the MCU. Marvel’s Black Widow broke box office records when it was released and also recorded big numbers through its simultaneous Disney + Premier Access release. Although the Johansson-led film saw a huge drop at the global box office on the second weekend, many in the theater industry are suggesting that Disney’s choice to release the new Marvel film both in theaters and at home resulted in a significant drop in income. That being said, despite its box office turn, Black Widow offered fans a chance to reunite with Natasha, bring in the Marvel Universe’s newest villain – Taskmaster – and apparently make appearances for her characters in future projects. Everything is quite positive at Black Widow camp, but just a few weeks ago, actor Stephen Dorff who played Deacon Frost in the original Blade (1998) have made some rather controversial comments about Feige’s latest venture. Comments from both Black Widow and his star Johansson were pretty tough, and now the Real detective the actor responded to his original comments. Talk to TMZ, the actor returned to his previous comments and offered an explanation. According to the report; The “Blade” star could only sing the praises of Scarlett … and he explained his interview with theIndependent from UKoutput was “taken a bit out of context”. When asked what caused the explosion; He seems to point the finger at the journalist … who “got me at a time when I was talking a little”. The report then ends; The movie has been out for almost a month and Stephen admits he hasn’t seen “Black Widow” … which, by the way, has an 81% score on Rotten Tomatoes. And, for what it’s worth, he says he’s already purged the air with ScarJo. It’s interesting that Dorff has some regrets after his controversial comments. Just a few weeks ago, Dorff also commented on the upcoming Blade reboot set in the MCU, and while he didn’t make any bizarre comments here, he sang the praises of his Real detective co-star, Mahershala Ali, who will lead the Blade movie like Eric Brooks AKA Blade. We don’t know much about the next one Blade Marvel Studios film directed by Feige. We know Ali will be taking on the eponymous role and scriptwriting is Stacy Osei-Kuffour from Watchmen (2019) renamed. Recently, independent filmmaker Bassam Tariq was reportedly in final talks to direct the vampire-centric film. Blade does not yet have a release date. What do you think of Stephen Dorff’s comments regarding his previous controversy? Let us know in the comments!

