Mark Andrews: Hollywood Brown is the type of gamer who will shock the world

After finishing dead last in the category last year, the Ravens set out to improve their passing game during the offseason.

The club signed Sammy Watkins as a free agent and drafted Consumer bateman in the first round, both of which should contribute to this effort. But Baltimore already had a pair of talented wide receivers in the tight wing Marc Andrews and wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

Brown is entering his third professional season after the club drafted him 25th overall in Oklahoma. The talented and fast catcher made a lot of plays in his first two years. But with Lamar jackson in the quarterback, Baltimore’s offense flourished throughout the race.

Still, entering training camp, Andrews thinks Brown is set for a big year.

“He is extremely motivated,” Andrews said at his Tuesday press conference. “I know Hollywood is a guy who’s always been driven, but just being able to work this offseason with him, being able to spend a lot of time with him has been great, just to be able to see where he’s at. And he’ll be good to go. . He’s such a dangerous player. He’s the type of player. it will shock the world. “

Brown caught 58 passes for 769 yards with eight touchdowns last year. As a former first-round pick, he certainly has the potential to be a consistent 1,000-yard player.

But given the offense Brown is playing in, easily eclipsing 1,000 yards could be a way of offending those outside the organization.