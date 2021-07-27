Long-time Jewish News restaurant critic Danny Raskin dies at 102





Danny Raskin, the Detroit Jewish News columnist best known for his restaurant reviews, died Monday. He was a weekly columnist for this local newspaper for almost 80 years. Raskin was 102 years old. His son, Scott, said Deadline Detroit that Raskin “wrote his column until about five weeks ago, when he fell in his West Bloomfield apartment and broke a few ribs.” Raskin said his father was recovering from the fall in a rehabilitation center and was doing quite well. Following:Special menus for Black Restaurant Week in Detroit, until August 1 Following:These Michigan businesses received most federal COVID-19 relief funding for restaurants Following:Some Michigan restaurants received millions of relief dollars while others received nothing “His biggest concern was getting back to his column,” Scott Raskin said. About a week ago, Raskin started to decline. Raskin, his son said, was transferred to a skilled nursing facility in Bloomfield Hills, where he died. Scott Raskin said his dad loved to write his column. “His whole life has been hanging out with people, hearing the stories, translating them and writing about it,” Scott Raskin told Deadline Detroit. Raskins’ weekly column has been called “Best of Everything”. It was a column of restaurant reviews that included other news and thanks like birthdays and anniversaries. Raskin said his father had raised him as a single parent and spent a lot of time in those restaurant booths. “It was never about food for restaurants,” said Scott Raskin. “It was the community, it was the experience. He would go to a restaurant and sit there for hours and talk to people, talk to the waiters. It was the bits and the quality of the food.” It was true, said Scott Raskin, especially in the Jewish community. “Food is a big part of our life, but it was more than the food, it was the restaurant, a community place,” said Raskin. “He’s made it easier for most of his career. “ Raskin was known to be smartly dressed, with his oversized glasses and thick white mustache and forelock. What he was not known for and adamant about was writing a bad restaurant review. In a 2006 article, Raskin told Free Press reporter Jim Schaefer: “You see, a lot of people, Jim, don’t know how much it costs to put a key in a restaurant door. … And a bad restaurant, they’re gonna find themselves… I don’t want to write about something and put the guy out of business. “ The late Bob Talbert of the Free Press wrote, “The restaurant industry has never had a best media friend,” in Raskin. Raskin also made the distinction that he was a restaurant “reviewer” and not a “reviewer” saying the difference is that a reviewer can talk about food and “knows what he’s talking about. I don’t pretend to know what I’m talking about. I speak if I speak of food (laughs). “ Raskin was known for his writing style using ellipses. “People ask me about my writing style, you know, using ellipses, I’ve been thinking on my own and I’ve been doing it for 70 years! Raskin told the Jewish News in an interview on the newspaper’s 70th birthday in 2012. Raskin also recalled in the interview his childhood in Detroit and dating the Purple Gang in the mid-1930s. He also spoke of being invited by the owners of the Caucus Club in downtown Detroit to come to the restaurant to hear an unknown singer from New York named Barbra Streisand. Raskin recalled in the interview that “I didn’t like her voice at first, I thought she was screaming.” Streisand, of course, has become one of the greatest female artists of all time. Prior to joining the Jewish News, Raskin worked for the Detroit News and the Lansing State Journal. In 1942, at the age of 23, he was working at midnight at the Detroit News when Phil Slomovitz called him to tell him that he was starting a new Jewish newspaper and that Raskin would like to be its deputy editor. Linda Solomon, award-winning photojournalist and longtime friend of Raskin’s, remembered him in a Facebook post. “I will forever admire his incredible zest for life. Frankly, few could keep up with his endurance at any age. I know I couldn’t,” Solomon’s post read. kindness and long-standing interest in my career. He has always supported my work. “ Solomon pointed out that she had spoken to him recently and that he still lived independently and still wrote his column. “What I admired the most was that he made people happy,” Solomon told Free Press. “As journalists, it’s a great legacy. That there are thousands of people he made happy. He made his readers happy. He made his subjects happy.” Solomon said that Raskin had never been Dan or Daniel, but rather Danny his whole life. At over 6 feet tall, she said her presence was vibrant and extremely dapper. He was in perfect shape, she said. “He was approachable, he was ageless, he had the most remarkable memory,” Solomon said. “He made people happy and continued to do so for 80 years.” Dave Duey, director of operations for the Whitney in Midtown, called Raskin an icon and a courtesy and trusted the community and the restaurant industry. “He’s always found bright spots,” Duey said. He would shamelessly help promote this business and this person. “I don’t think it was ever unfair. But when you crossed the line, he called you. Duey said each post helped promote the business so Raskin would write something like “my soup is never hot when I visit, but they have the best corned beef sandwich on this side of Orchard Lake.” Birthdays and dedications. You felt like you were in the group, said Duey. All of these things that I think have helped him be read and respected so well all these years. “ In celebration of Whitney’s Cityfest in 2018, a tribute dinner in honor of Raskin and his 100th birthday was held. Scott Raskin said his father loved being a part of the community. But he never liked being honored and going on stage and showing off, Raskin said. There’s the adage that “if you love what you do, you never work a day in your life,” said Scott Raskin, that was his dad. “He loved what he was doing for the past 80 years,” Scott Raskin said. Other survivors include step-sons Howard Ball, Leslie Ball, Greg Smith, daughter-in-law Pamela Smith, grandchildren Hannah Berglund and Matthew Raskin, and two great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Ira Kaufman Chapel in Southfield and are expected to take place on Thursday. Contact Detroit Free Press Culinary Editor Sue Selasky and send food and restaurant news to: 313-222-6872 or [email protected] Follow @SusanMariecooks on Twitter. Support local journalism and become a digital subscriber to the free press.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freep.com/story/entertainment/2021/07/27/danny-raskin-jewish-news-restaurant-reviewer/5386385001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos