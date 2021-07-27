EastEnders actor Pete Beale looks completely unrecognizable 28 years after leaving Walford





Fans of EastEnders from the ’80s and early’ 90s will know exactly who Pete Beale is. Not only was he the twin brother of Pauline Fowler (Wendy Richard) and married to Kathy (Gillian Taylforth), but he is also the father of our beloved Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt). Of course, in 2021 the Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) we know and love is named after his legendary grandfather Pete. Cockney’s fruit and vegetable vendor Pete had been in the market from the very first episode aired in February 1985 until May 1993. READ MORE: EastEnders star Louisa Lytton confirms Ruby Allen exit as she awaits new baby





(Image: Mirrorpix)

However, things reportedly turned sour between Peter Dean, who played Pete Beale, and the BBC One show, and after the actor criticized the producers in public, his contract was terminated due to “irreconcilable differences” . Her character was killed in an offscreen car crash in December of the same year. Before landing in Walford, Peter Dean, from Hoxton in east London, played pivotal roles in television series such as Law And Order (1978), Minder (1979) and Coronation Street in 1983. He has also appeared in a number of films, including Up Pompeii (1971), Sweet William (1980) and The Great Rock ‘n’ Roll Swindle (1980).



The 82-year-old now lives in north London and is a practicing Buddhist, painter and decorator. He went on to make appearances in Bo 'Selecta and Little Britain and in 2018 he appeared on the BBC series The Real Marigold Hotel. But he would love to return to BBC soap as the adorable fruit and veg market trader, even though his EastEnders character is dead, reports The star. Peter, a key star who helped make the soap opera fan favorite in the '80s, said: Actors don't retire, they just keep going until no one wants them or forgets who they are. .





(Image: Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images)

“I have a van now, so I do a little decorating, I do a little buying, a little selling. “They could get Pete back. He added: They could have picked up Pete because only Wendy saw the body and she could have realized it wasn’t me, but she said it was. “ It could happen, Pete Beale wouldn’t be the only EastEnder to resurrect! Want more EastEnders news and gossip? Visit our dedicated page here.

